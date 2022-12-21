Read full article on original website
Best Car To Buy 2023: Cars that missed the cut
Last week we announced the five finalists for The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 award. The list of finalists narrows down the dozens of redesigned, new, or significantly refreshed cars for the 2023 model year, and prioritizes value, performance, efficiency, comfort, style, and safety against the roughly 265 new cars on sale now. The following 16 cars missed the cut, but are still noteworthy.
VW raising prices on ID.4 lineup by $1,500, citing battery costs
Volkswagen will raise prices on the 2023 ID.4 electric crossover lineup by $1,500 for vehicles assembled on January 4, 2023, or later, the company confirmed Thursday. The news comes from an email to reservation holders, published by Electrek; Green Car Reports has verified the message, its prices, and the timeline with VW.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The EQS SUV is related to the EQS hatchback that arrived late last year, and while it’s built on a version of the same EVA2 skateboard architecture as that flagship electric car, in many respects it’s a completely different vehicle—and more of a trendsetter in the U.S. vehicle market.
Tesla ups its discount on Model 3 and Model Y to $7,500
Tesla has upped discounts on the Model 3 and Model Y to $7,500, following a $3,750 discount earlier this month. A recent check of Tesla’s website showed lowered prices for both models, along with an offer of 10,000 miles of free Supercharging. The Model 3 now has an effective base price of $40,690, while the Model Y starts at $59,690.
Modern AC Cobra coming in 2023
AC Cars is getting back into the Cobra game, this time with its own clean-sheet design that will be revealed in the spring of 2023. The company teased the car’s design this week, and its reveal will coincide with AC’s 122nd anniversary. AC Cars is one of the...
New Z to headline Nissan’s 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon lineup
Nissan will use the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon in January to present a varied collection of cars, with the new Z sports car among the highlights. One of the Zs will be fitted with a collection of official accessories that Nissan previewed in prototype form at this year’s Auto Salon. Unique elements include a new front fascia, a trunk lid spoiler, and graphics bearing “Fairlady,” the name the Z carries in Japan.
Buick dealerships face big bill to sell EVs
All across the auto industry, dealerships are having to invest in new training, tools, and equipment to support electric vehicles, and that all requires a significant amount of money. Buick spokesman Sean Poppitt in a statement to Automotive News (subscription required) published on Tuesday said the investment required to upgrade...
