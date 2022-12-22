Read full article on original website
Is XRPL Decentralized? Analyst Shares Critical Take
Analyst Justin Bons, a cryptocurrency veteran and head of the oldest European blockchain fund Cyber Capital, explains why decentralization narratives do not work for XRP Ledger. Ripple is centralized, PoA cannot be trustless. Mr. Bons has taken to Twitter to share that XRP Ledger blockchain is not permissionless, as it...
Nansen CEO Mocks Cardano Bros as ADA Underperforms SHIB
Alex Svanevik, founder and CEO of blockchain analytics platform Nansen, recently took to Twitter with a pointed jab aimed at Cardano’s native cryptocurrency. He tweeted the following: "Cardano bros never thanked me for this." The “this” Svanevik was referring to was a prediction that he had made back in...
The Smurfs' Society Comes to Web3 Segment with ZenGo Integration
The Smurfs brand comes to the blockchain and cryptocurrencies segment as a long-term partnership between The Smurfs' Society and ZenGo wallet for digital assets kicks off. According to the official announcement shared by The Smurfs team and representatives of ZenGo wallet, the two projects started a strategic collaboration to introduce the iconic brand to a global Web3 community.
Ripple Reported to Be Building National Stablecoin for Republic of Palau
Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers
Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Calls XRP “The Most Useless Pump-and-Dump Scheme”
A heated debate has erupted between self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright and Ripple CTO David Schwartz. The two argued about the legitimacy of XRP, a cryptocurrency linked to blockchain company Ripple Labs. The exchange began when Schwartz criticized Wright’s take on Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. The self-proclaimed Satoshi then fired back...
Uniswap and Partnership with MoonPay: What Is Downside of This Collaboration?
International Chess Federation (FIDE) Comes to Avalanche (AVAX) Blockchain: Details
Ava Labs, a Web3 organization overseeing the progress and promotion of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, scores a long-term partnership with FIDE to introduce blockchain solutions to the world of competitive international chess. FIDE developing Web3 products on Avalanche: Check out major use cases. According to an official statement by the...
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
Ethereum DeFi Apps Prove Centralized as This Rising Metric Shows: Willy Woo
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
BNB Chain Now Hosts Native FRAX, Here's How
One of the largest decentralized stablecoins, FRAX by Frax Finance, makes it to BNB Chain, a mainstream EVM-compatible blockchain. New liquidity solution Thena announces THE rewards program for FRAX pool investors. FRAX stablecoin by Frax Finance comes to BNB Chain. According to a statement made by the Thena (THE) protocol...
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
In his last interviews, Scott Minerd predicted that $8,000 would be a bottom for Bitcoin's (BTC) price in this cycle and called for a better regulation of crypto. According to an official statement made by Guggenheim Partners, a global advisory and asset management heavyweight, its CIO and managing partner Scott Minerd suddenly died aged 63 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. He suffered a heart attack during his regular workout.
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
XRP's Local Uptrend Is in Danger as It Reaches $0.35
SHIB's Metaverse Issues Call to Action to Community, Here's What It Is
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
