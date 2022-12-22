ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Vegas plays St. Louis following Stone’s 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

St. Louis Blues (16-16-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues after Mark Stone’s two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Golden Knights’ 5-2 win.

Vegas has a 22-11-1 record overall and a 9-9-0 record in home games. The Golden Knights have gone 14-6-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

St. Louis has a 16-16-1 record overall and a 10-9-0 record on the road. The Blues have a 5-0-1 record in one-goal games.

Friday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blues won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly Smith has 17 goals and eight assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 11 goals with 13 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Paul Cotter: day to day (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

