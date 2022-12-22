ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Colorado visits Nashville after shootout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (13-13-4, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after the Avalanche knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in overtime.

Nashville is 4-4-2 against the Central Division and 13-13-4 overall. The Predators have a -18 scoring differential, with 74 total goals scored and 92 allowed.

Colorado has a 7-2-1 record in Central Division play and a 17-11-2 record overall. The Avalanche have a 9-5-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Friday is the sixth time these teams play this season. The Avalanche won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored nine goals with 16 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 26 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored eight goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Capitals play the Rangers after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-13-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (19-11-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -160, Capitals +135; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers after Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Avalanche bring win streak into game against the Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -256, Coyotes +208; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes looking to build upon a four-game win streak. Arizona is 0-2-2 against the...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Stars visit the Predators after Hintz’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (20-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (14-13-5, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -128, Predators +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-2 win against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Islanders host the Penguins after Beauvillier’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -129, Islanders +109; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Anthony Beauvillier’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Vancouver hosts San Jose following Miller’s 2-goal performance

San Jose Sharks (11-18-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -157, Sharks +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the San Jose Sharks after J.T. Miller’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the...
The Associated Press

Suns' Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury

DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The All-NBA guard had two points in 4:20 after missing the previous three games because of groin soreness. Booker entered the game averaging 28 points, scoring a season-best 58 points against New Orleans in his last appearance Dec. 17. Booker has made 1,045 3-pointers in his career. He needs seven more to pass Steve Nash for No. 1 on the franchise list.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his 83rd career triple-double. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist outing a week ago. “Sick,” Gordon said of the statistics Jokic is posting these days. “Those are video game numbers.” It was the fourth 40-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He joined Oscar Robertson (1961, 1962) and James Harden (2016).
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy