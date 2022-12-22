ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Division-leading Stars take on the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (15-15-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (19-8-6, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Division-leading Dallas Stars take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Dallas has a 19-8-6 record overall and a 9-4-3 record on its home ice. The Stars are seventh in NHL play serving 10.6 penalty minutes per game.

Montreal is 8-6-3 in road games and 15-15-2 overall. The Canadiens have a 5-6-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 24 goals and 23 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has scored 15 goals with 16 assists for the Canadiens. Jordan Harris has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: out (personal).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: out (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Michael Matheson: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

