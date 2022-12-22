Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Buffalo has a 4-6-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 16-14-2 record overall. The Sabres are first in the league with 126 total goals (averaging 3.9 per game).

Tampa Bay is 20-11-1 overall with a 7-5-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning are 7-2-0 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams match up Friday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 6-5 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored 15 goals with 20 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has 12 goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 13 goals and 35 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has scored seven goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Owen Power: day to day (lower body), Jacob Bryson: out (lower body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.