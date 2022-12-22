ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup with the Blue Jackets

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-20-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-19-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Chicago is 4-12-2 at home and 7-19-4 overall. The Blackhawks have a -46 scoring differential, with 68 total goals scored and 114 conceded.

Columbus has a 2-9-1 record on the road and a 10-20-2 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a -42 scoring differential, with 87 total goals scored and 129 given up.

The matchup Friday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 7-4 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has scored 10 goals with 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Taylor Raddysh has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jake McCabe: day to day (upper body), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Tyler Johnson: day to day (ankle).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Cole Sillinger: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb), Adam Boqvist: out (foot), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

