Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Emily (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Emma Mackey
Emily imagines the transformative, exhilarating, and uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world’s most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30. Startattle.com – Emily 2022. Starring : Emma Mackey. Genre : Biography / Drama...
startattle.com
The Tomorrow Job (2023 movie) trailer, release date
The Tomorrow Job follows Lee and his team of thieves who use a time travel pill to trade places with their future selves to pull off heists. Startattle.com – The Tomorrow Job 2023. To operate effectively and safely, the team has a strict set of rules to ensure limited...
startattle.com
Close (2023 movie) trailer, release date
The intense friendship between two thirteen-year old boys Leo and Remi suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother. “Close” is a film about friendship and responsibility. Startattle.com – Close 2023. Genre : Drama. Country : Belgium /...
startattle.com
The Wedding Veil Expectations (2023 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Avery and Peter try to keep the romance alive while renovating an old house and juggling work, but everything takes on a new perspective when Avery has a surprise for Peter. Startattle.com – The Wedding Veil Expectations 2023. The Wedding Veil Expectations is a Hallmark romance movie directed by...
startattle.com
A Man Called Otto (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Tom Hanks
A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways. When a young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Startattle.com – A Man Called Otto 2022.
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To CinemaBlend
2022 was a great year for movies, and these are the favorites among the CinemaBlend staff.
startattle.com
Snow Falls (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
After a winter storm strands five friends in a remote cabin with no power and little food, disorientation slowly claims their sanity as each of them succumbs to a fear that the snow itself may be contaminated or somehow evil. Startattle.com – Snow Falls 2023. Starring : Victoria Moroles,...
startattle.com
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) Disney+, trailer, release date
When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. Startattle.com – Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Disney+.
thebrag.com
The ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ release has been delayed in Australia
The release of Mario’s first major animated feature, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has been delayed in Australia. The release date for the new Mario movie has been pushed back a week in Australia in consideration of the holidays. While Australia was due to watch the new Mario movie...
startattle.com
Plane (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Gerard Butler
A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. Startattle.com – Plane 2023. Production : Di Bonaventura Pictures / G-BASE / Lionsgate / MadRiver Pictures / Olive Hill Media / Pimienta / Riverstone Pictures. Distributor :...
Collider
John Cho-Led Horror Film 'They Listen' Sets Summer Release
2023 is shaping up to be an explosive year for horror lovers as horror titan Blumhouse Productions continues to add to its slate of films releasing next year. The latest to join the already exciting line-up of projects from the production company is They Listen which according to fresh reports from production has been set for a late summer theatrical release on August 25th. The film is currently in production in Los Angeles and will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston in lead roles.
startattle.com
Big Sky (Season 3 Episode 11) “Super Foxes”, trailer, release date
Private detective Cassie Dewell, undersheriff Jenny Hoyt and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. Network: ABC. Episode title: “Super Foxes”. Release date: January 4, 2023 at 10pm EST. Cast:. · Katheryn Winnick as...
ComicBook
Glass Onion Confirms Benoit Blanc's Boyfriend With Celebrity Cameo
In October, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was screened at the London Film Festival, and director Rian Johnson confirmed during a press conference that Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc was queer. Johnson also teased that an exciting actor would be showing up as Craig's partner. Now, Glass Onion is streaming on Netflix, and fans finally know who plays Benoit's boyfriend. Thankfully, the wait did not disappoint. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
Comments / 0