2023 is shaping up to be an explosive year for horror lovers as horror titan Blumhouse Productions continues to add to its slate of films releasing next year. The latest to join the already exciting line-up of projects from the production company is They Listen which according to fresh reports from production has been set for a late summer theatrical release on August 25th. The film is currently in production in Los Angeles and will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston in lead roles.

9 DAYS AGO