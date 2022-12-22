ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Western New Yorkers scurrying to get ready then 'hunker down' for Christmas weekend storm

By Brayton J Wilson
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATrkZ_0jrAFwFa00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - There's one certainty with the approaching Christmas weekend storm in Buffalo and Western New York; people are scurrying to get things done, hunker down or get out of town.

A major winter storm is heading its way to Western New York, but not before it churns its way across parts of the country.

When the storm does make its presence known starting Thursday into Friday, it will bring with it some heavy winds, freezing cold temperatures and wind chills, as well as some lake effect snow that could cause some power outages and difficult travel conditions, especially with Christmas landing on Sunday.

The drastic change of weather conditions starting Friday morning has the National Weather Service posting Blizzard Warnings for most of Western New York.

According to the National Weather Service: "A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Friday into Friday night. Localized blizzard conditions are possible."

The initial forecasts for the holiday weekend are certainly putting Western New Yorkers on high notice.

"I would say bunker down and take cover," said Rochelle from Ellicottville, doing her holiday shopping on Wednesday ahead of the winter storm. "The wind's going to be really bad, so I would buckle up your houses and watch for a snowy Christmas this year."

"I think on Friday, it's gonna start getting windy and cold, and then a lot of snow on Saturday. So that's why I'm here now," said Lori from South Buffalo, shopping at the McKinley Mall with her mother. "I figured get it done before you-know-what hits the fan."

While Western New York is no stranger to inclement winter weather, a storm like the one making its way across the Midwest on Wednesday into Thursday is giving some local residents some pause this time around. Some Western New Yorkers are expressing more concern with this storm, especially with the winds expected to wreak havoc on the region.

"It's kind of concerning," said Drew from Niagara Falls, doing his shopping at the Boulevard Mall on Wednesday. "I do medical transportation for Catholic Health, so I'm all around Buffalo and the surrounding Southtowns and all over Western New York, to be honest. So yeah, it's pretty scary."

"I actually am going to stay indoors for the holidays," Rochelle added. "We can't finish shopping fast enough and get home, because the winds, the ice and the snow, you can't play with Mother Nature."

While the incoming storm is set to make its way to Buffalo on Thursday into Friday, it will first impact places like Chicago starting Thursday, creating some dangerous conditions with snow and wind.

As it turns out, the Buffalo Bills will be making their way to Chicago on Thursday - a day earlier than usual - as they get set to play the Bears on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field. While forecasts are not calling for the extremely gusty winds and snow for the game on Saturday, it will be bone-chilling wind chills that could play a factor in the contest.

As the Bills get ready to leave for Chicago ahead of the elements arriving in town, so, too, are many members of "Bills Mafia" looking to cheer on their favorite football team on the road in the "Windy City".

"It's supposed to be pretty cold," said Bills fan Will from Buffalo, who's making final preparations before leaving for Chicago later in the week. "I hear that Chicago is 7-0 in those any temperature below 10 degrees or so, but I feel like the Bills are well-prepared for it. It's the wind that we're going to be worried about, so a pair of ski goggles. I think we're all going to be good to go. The 'Bills Mafia' is going to show up."

For those Bills fans making the trek to Chicago, at this point, it's all about having the trust in being able to get to Chicago on time and trying to mitigating the risks involved.

As some Bills fans may be looking to alter plans ahead of their trip to Chicago for Saturday's game, many local residents will be potentially altering or changing plans completely for the Christmas weekend. It may be an unfortunate situation where some families will have to cancel their originally planned get-togethers due to the potential conditions this storm will bring to the table.

"Things have already started getting altered due to the weather, so we're just gonna play it by ear," Drew said. "We'll see how Saturday comes, and then we'll see Christmas morning if we could get out."

"I think, especially those with the little kids, there's no sense in dragging them out to visit grandma and all of that if it's nasty," Lori said of altering plans.

With this round of winter weather making a beeline for Western New York right before Christmas, the incoming weather may be seen as a pain in the ass for some local residents. For someone like Drew, he certainly sees this as a nuisance right before the holidays.

"It could have came last week, it could have came the week after, but it's coming on Christmas weekend. There's nothing much we can really do about it, but enjoy it the best we can," he said.

For some local residents like Lori, some nasty weather for Christmas weekend is nothing that's not out of the ordinary from past years.

"I remember Christmases where it was so bad, we literally took a four-wheeler back home," she said. "We've been through this before, and we'll get through it again. I'm not nervous."

And for others like Will, while he will be in Chicago for the holidays this year, he knows that the winter weather is a staple for the Christmas season that many are hoping to have every year.

"Most people, especially Northerners - D.C. and up - are looking for that White Christmas or some kind of snowy weather, especially with the school getting out and everything. So I think it's perfect timing for it, honestly," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktbb.com

At least 23 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend

(NEW YORK) -- At least 23 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. "This will go down in history as the most...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Wegmans Pushes Back Reopening Due To Blizzard In Buffalo

If you're running low on groceries you're going to need to make them stretch a bit longer. Wegmans announced that it is delaying its reopening due to the blizzard and hazardous conditions in Buffalo and Western New York. The grocery chain said that its stores in Erie and Niagara counties...
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever

One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
ROCHESTER, NY
WBEN 930AM

7 confirmed deaths from blizzard

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the death toll has increased to seven in the pre-Christmas blizzard. He fears there could be more fatalities as crews get to more people stranded in cars.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

National Grid battling blizzard, treacherous conditions as it works to restore service to affected customers in WNY

Field workers facing gale-force winds, whiteout conditions, impassable roads to reach extensive, ongoing storm damage. National Grid’s crews are facing extremely treacherous weather conditions as they work to safely clean up extensive debris, repair damage and restore power as the result of the ongoing, powerful blizzard that is expected to continue to pummel portions of Western New York through Sunday. The multi-day blizzard, which is being called a “once-in-a-generation storm,” is bringing whiteout conditions, damaging wind gusts approaching 80 mph, and additional power outages, particularly in areas off Lake Erie.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy