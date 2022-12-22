Read full article on original website
Polygon
The Witcher 3 made a small change that causes huge ripples
The new version of The Witcher 3 comes with major graphical upgrades, a photo mode, new content inspired by the Netflix show, and a raft of quality-of-life improvements, tweaks, and fixes. Taken together, the update is a welcome and compelling reason to revisit this modern classic, but in all honesty — as our review pointed out — few of these changes have a massive material impact on the experience. As you play, the last seven and a half years melt away, and the game’s inherent quality asserts itself above all else.
Engadget
'Hades II' promises witchy vibes and a new immortal protagonist
Supergiant Games is sticking with what works. Hades II is on its way, slinging more Greek god-ness and a new protagonist, the Princess of the Underworld. The game is heading to early access on PC first, with more details coming in 2023. The reveal trailer for Hades II shows the...
Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers
A closed playtest is coming on December 13
hypebeast.com
Nintendo Launches Retro-Inspired ‘Sports Story’ RPG On Switch
Sports Story, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Golf Story, has finally launched on Nintendo Switch. After being teased at last month’s Indie World presentation, the new title was unveiled by Nintendo and developer Sidebar during the fifth and final day of Inside the House of Indies event, where the company unveils forthcoming indie titles.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its official ESRB rating
Breath of the Wild's sequel is coming in May 2023, but the game has now officially been rated
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
game-news24.com
Steam: the list of the best games from 2022 for users: Vampire Survivors beat God of War
SteamDB drafted a classification of Games released in 2022 on Steam, where the average user experience is 16. Survivors of the Vampires is the first, and, in both second and third, surpass Stray and God of War (2018). Below are the top 10 games for Steam with the highest score....
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
dotesports.com
All Apex Legends holiday Twitch drops and how to get them
Apex Legends is one of many games to use Twitch drops. These freebie items provide an incentive for players and fans to watch Apex Twitch streams. To celebrate the holidays in 2022, the development team at Respawn Entertainment is reissuing a plethora of previous Twitch drops and existing skins to fans who watch a certain number of hours of Apex streams before New Year’s.
Grab three classic Fallout games for free on Epic
The season of discounts and giveaways continues, and the most recent round of Epic free games is a trio of classic Fallout RPGs. Until 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 23, 2022, you can log into your Epic account and claim Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics for absolutely nothing. Each game usually sells for about $10 each.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Signals Trouble for the Franchise Going Forward
Is “The Witcher” in crisis? Among a family of intensely serious fantasy fare, TV’s silly, swearing cousin is struggling through an off-year filled with more dread than anticipation. Season 1 premiered in 2019, Season 2 in 2021, and Season 3 is expected sometime next year, but it’s not the wait that’s getting to fans — it’s the wondering. In October, Netflix announced Liam Hemsworth (“The Expendables 2”) will be taking over the lead role in “The Witcher” Season 4, making the upcoming third season the last with Henry Cavill. Initially, people thought Cavill was trading in his sword for spandex,...
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
dotesports.com
From chat mod to LAN: TSM minustempo is pushing competitive Apex Legends forward
What was supposed to be a normal day for one of the most important figures in Apex Legends began by worrying about, of all things, Super Smash Bros. The accusations, arguments, and eventual cancellations of several events surrounding the Panda Cup and Smash World Tour made life a headache for many players around the world who were trying to decide which events to attend at the end of the year. And for TSM player manager minustempo, that meant figuring out how to get players like Tweek and Leffen to California for Mainstage 2022 on short notice.
ComicBook
Steam's Newest Hit Game Isn't Even Out Yet
There's another Steam game that looks poised to take over the PC gaming platform like other sleeper hits such as Valheim and Vampire Survivors have in the past. It's a game that's attracted nearly 70,000 concurrent players already, and the most impressive part of that achievement is that it isn't even out yet. It's called Dark and Darker, and it's right in the middle of an alpha playtest right now that just recently got extended to give players a bit more time with the game.
Ubisoft quietly announces more games coming to Steam
The Division 2 and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World both have January release dates on Steam
You have 24 hours to get one of the best single-player shooters ever for free and keep it forever
Wolfenstein: The New Order is free to keep on the Epic Games Store
dotesports.com
Everybody hates Febby: How internal drama destroyed Arkosh in Dota Pro Circuit
The Open and Closed Qualifiers for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit are over, and multiple regions are wrapped up with upsets. While Old G failed to go through, the North American region witnessed Arkosh Gaming falling apart in an unexpected manner. Despite forming a promising lineup, Arkosh even struggled to...
