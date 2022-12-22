Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Cloudy end to Christmas leads into more comfortable weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — There will be a few clouds around tonight with an overnight low in the teens. Under mostly sunny skies the winds will continue to ease through the day tomorrow, it will be a bit warmer with an afternoon high near 30. WARMER DAYS AHEAD:
local21news.com
Weather Watch Day in place due to gusty and bitter cold winds
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wind chills today will be brutal, around 5 below for much of the day. A Weather WATCH Day has been issued for today due to the potential for gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chills of 15 to 20 below zero at times. Expect lows of around 10 tonight for Santa's journey. Only a slight moderation in temperature is expected on Christmas Day with highs in the low 20s. It will still be breezy making it feel even colder.
Temperatures to warm this week in Harrisburg region: forecasters
With the worst of the ‘arctic outbreak’ cold snap over, conditions in the Harrisburg region are expected to warm this week, hitting the 50s by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Christmas Day’s high of 25 degrees is anticipated to be the low point of...
Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
Rain will be leaving central Pa. Friday, but ‘dangerous’ wind chill will take its place
As frigid cold air blasts into the region on Friday, the National Weather Service says the wind chill will be the greatest risk to anyone who has to be outside. After a comparatively warm and rainy night, NWS meteorologist Joe Bauco said that the cold front will come to the Harrisburg area sometime between 7-9 a.m., with temperatures falling below freezing around 8 a.m.
Ice possible Thursday morning before warmer temps bring quick changeover to rain: NWS
Thursday morning’s commute could get slick across central Pennsylvania, as temperatures will remain cool enough to bring icy conditions while a major rainstorm moves into the area. According to the National Weather Service, rain will hit the Harrisburg area as early as 6 a.m., which is also when it...
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane closing for multiple days due to extreme weather
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind in the forecast, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane announced it will be closed over the next several days. On a Facebook post the park said effective Dec. 22 it is shut down through the weekend for the safety of guests and employees. It will reopen on Dec. 26. (The park is always closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.)
Chester County May Be in for a White Christmas
A major storm that is moving towards the east could hit Chester County and the surrounding area just before Christmas and bring heavy rain, winds, and maybe even snow, write Justin Heinze and Josh Bakan for the Patch.
WGAL
Flooding shuts down two roads in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flooding has shut down two roads in York County as an arctic front blows into south-central Pennsylvania. The following two roads are closed due to flooding:. Conewago Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bowers Bridge Road and PA 181, George Street Ext.
Winter weather hits Schuylkill County hard
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The roads throughout Schuylkill County were covered in snow, but that did not keep all drivers off the roads. The wintry mix brought customers in and out of Hadesty's Hardware in Pottsville to get the essentials. "A lot of customers are coming in getting ice melt,...
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
WGAL
Snow making travel difficult in some parts of south-central Pennsylvania, PennDOT reduces more speed limits
There are some problems on the roads Thursday morning in south-central Pennsylvania as winter weather moves through the area. There are numerous problem spots across the Susquehanna Valley, particularly in western counties such as Adams and Franklin. PennDOT has enacted 45 mph speed limit reductions on the following roads:. I-83...
Drivers advised to avoid Dauphin County intersection following water main break
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to Middletown Borough Police Department, a water main break is causing icy roadway conditions for drivers. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area of Spruce Street between Hillside and Beachwood roads. A large water main break is covering the road with water, which...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
Here’s what you can do to keep pipes from freezing on extra-cold winter days
Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens this weekend in the Harrisburg area. And frozen water pipes in your home could become a concern. Pennsylvania American Water has offered tips in the past about how to prevent your pipes from freezing and what to do if they freeze. When the temperature is at or below freezing the company advises :
local21news.com
Shooting injures one in West York Borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
abc27.com
Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. According to the Rose Fire Company #1, New Freedom Volunteers and the First alarm assignment were alerted that there was a reported structure fire at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire was reported to be at a house on Waltimyer Road.
WGAL
Crews on scene of mobile home fire
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lancaster County. The fire was in the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It took crews within 10 minutes...
local21news.com
Tips for keeping your pets safe this winter
HARRISBURG, Pa — Chances are if you’re cold while out in winter weather conditions, your pet is too. Before you let your pet outside, here’s some safety tips you should know. First, when an animal is out in the cold, they run the risk of getting frostbite...
