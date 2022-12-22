ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Weather Watch Day in place due to gusty and bitter cold winds

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wind chills today will be brutal, around 5 below for much of the day. A Weather WATCH Day has been issued for today due to the potential for gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chills of 15 to 20 below zero at times. Expect lows of around 10 tonight for Santa's journey. Only a slight moderation in temperature is expected on Christmas Day with highs in the low 20s. It will still be breezy making it feel even colder.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area

The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Rain will be leaving central Pa. Friday, but ‘dangerous’ wind chill will take its place

As frigid cold air blasts into the region on Friday, the National Weather Service says the wind chill will be the greatest risk to anyone who has to be outside. After a comparatively warm and rainy night, NWS meteorologist Joe Bauco said that the cold front will come to the Harrisburg area sometime between 7-9 a.m., with temperatures falling below freezing around 8 a.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Flooding shuts down two roads in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flooding has shut down two roads in York County as an arctic front blows into south-central Pennsylvania. The following two roads are closed due to flooding:. Conewago Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bowers Bridge Road and PA 181, George Street Ext.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter weather hits Schuylkill County hard

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The roads throughout Schuylkill County were covered in snow, but that did not keep all drivers off the roads. The wintry mix brought customers in and out of Hadesty's Hardware in Pottsville to get the essentials. "A lot of customers are coming in getting ice melt,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shooting injures one in West York Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
abc27.com

Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries. According to the Rose Fire Company #1, New Freedom Volunteers and the First alarm assignment were alerted that there was a reported structure fire at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire was reported to be at a house on Waltimyer Road.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews on scene of mobile home fire

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lancaster County. The fire was in the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It took crews within 10 minutes...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Tips for keeping your pets safe this winter

HARRISBURG, Pa — Chances are if you’re cold while out in winter weather conditions, your pet is too. Before you let your pet outside, here’s some safety tips you should know. First, when an animal is out in the cold, they run the risk of getting frostbite...
HARRISBURG, PA

