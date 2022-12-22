DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wind chills today will be brutal, around 5 below for much of the day. A Weather WATCH Day has been issued for today due to the potential for gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chills of 15 to 20 below zero at times. Expect lows of around 10 tonight for Santa's journey. Only a slight moderation in temperature is expected on Christmas Day with highs in the low 20s. It will still be breezy making it feel even colder.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO