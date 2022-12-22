ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NESN

Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics Was Best Part Of Win Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics weren’t too concerned about creating flashy plays to get back into the win column Friday night. They sure did come through in the form of some highlight-reel dunks from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but those plays were overshadowed by the grit and toughness the Celtics displayed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-109, at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game

After defeating the New England Patriots in their Week 16 game on Saturday, things got more interesting than anyone on the Cincinnati Bengals would have liked on the way home. Mark Slaughter of WLWT NBC in Cincinnati reported that, due to a failed engine, the Bengals had to make an unscheduled landing in New York Read more... The post Bengals had harrowing flight drama flying home from Patriots game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Derrick White Breaks Out Of Slump After Message From Jayson Tatum

BOSTON — No one on the Boston Celtics has had a tougher December shooting the basketball than guard Derrick White. White has been horrendous this month, shooting a measly 25.8% from the floor and — shield your eyes — an even worse 21.6% from 3-point range heading into Friday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. To make matters worse, the sixth-year pro had missed 17 of 19 shots in the first three games of Boston’s current homestand.
BOSTON, MA
DawgsDaily

LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
ATHENS, GA

