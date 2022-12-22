ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Giants get nobody despite being in on everybody

On the evening of Dec. 13, the San Francisco Giants had a deal in place with star shortstop Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350M deal. One week later, he became the newest member of the New York Mets. In a free-agent market that has been volatile and unpredictable, anything is...
This Day In Dodgers History: Jim Gilliam Wins Rookie Of The Year; Andy Messersmith Part Of MLB Free Agency Beginning

After putting together a stellar season for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Jim Gilliam was named the National League Rookie of the Year on this day in 1953. For Gilliam, who would go on to spend his entire career with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles organization, his 1953 breakout season was highlighted by a .278 batting average, team-leading 125 runs scored, and an impressive league-leading 17 triples.
