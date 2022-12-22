Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming cryptocurrency project that aims to surface as a revolutionary meme token, surpassing potential projects like Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in the market. After the recent crypto market crash because of the FTX Token (FTT) collapse, people are looking for an innovative crypto project that can bring them out of this despair. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) be able to satisfy its users’ needs? Let’s find this out by taking a brief overview of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), starting with shedding some light on Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

