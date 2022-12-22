Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
Elon Musk may have his replacement on Twitter, a former SpaceX Engineer Steve Davis
Steve Davis has the spirit of the entrepreneur, having been a major guidance systems engineer at SpaceX, CEO of a small chain of yogurt shops, and the CEO of the Boring Company, an Elon Musk's venture to create tunnels in all major cities. All that may be leading up to Davis taking over Twitter from the present CEO, Elon Musk.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
Caroline Ellison reportedly sent a text amid the FTX collapse saying she was 'kinda worried that everyone is gonna quit/take time off'
Caroline Ellison's text is just one of the many exchanges reviewed by the New York Times that highlights the internal meltdown at crypto exchange FTX.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Business Insider
Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'
Elon Musk said in a Twitter Spaces chat that he would not sell more Tesla stock for the next 18-24 months. Musk told listeners on the chat that he needed "powder dry" to prepare for a potential recession. Musk also attempted to quell investors' fears that he has become disengaged...
Twitter alternatives that got traction after Elon Musk takeover are suddenly seeing downloads plunge. Which has staying power and who is the next Clubhouse?
Emerging rivals include Mastadon, Hive Social, Counter Social, Post.News, Spoutible, and Jack Dorsey's upcoming Bluesky.
Business Insider
I started buying stocks and crypto during the pandemic, and my portfolio is down 46%. I asked financial advisors what I'm supposed to do now.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I started picking stocks and pouring money...
msn.com
'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
bitcoinist.com
Will Big Eyes Coin Sooner Or Later Transcend Projects Like Cardano And Bitcoin Cash?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming cryptocurrency project that aims to surface as a revolutionary meme token, surpassing potential projects like Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in the market. After the recent crypto market crash because of the FTX Token (FTT) collapse, people are looking for an innovative crypto project that can bring them out of this despair. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) be able to satisfy its users’ needs? Let’s find this out by taking a brief overview of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), starting with shedding some light on Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching Its ‘Breaking Point’ Before Major Capitulation, Says Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten is warning that Bitcoin (BTC) is inches away from a “breaking point” which could cause a major capitulation event. In a new video update, Merten tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that what has historically been a “buy-the-dip” support level for Bitcoin is now disintegrating.
bitcoinmagazine.com
From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023
This is an opinion editorial by Obi Nwosu, CEO of Fedi and a board member for ₿trust. In 2020, I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks during the 2018 to 2023 period but would ultimately emerge successful by the end of it. Although I am not a prophet, it was clear to me that this would be a critical time for Bitcoin. When the bear market hit this year, we saw a "cleansing" of the Bitcoin ecosystem and an opportunity to refocus on its main mission of monetary freedom.
