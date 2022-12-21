Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Astar Network Receives the JBA Annual Blockchain Award for “Product of the Year”
The Japan Blockchain Association’s 4th annual Blockchain Award presented the Product of the Year award to Astar Network, the multichain smart contract platform. At the same event, Sota Watanabe, the founder, and CEO of Astar Network, received Person of the Year for a second straight year. In a survey...
crowdfundinsider.com
ASEAN Survey: Digitalization Advances Financial Inclusion for Women, Micro Business Owners
The World Economic Forum has launched the ASEAN Digital Generation Report 2022, the sixth edition of the report since 2017. This year’s report “examines digital financial services, gaps in access and where businesses, governments, and civil society organizations need to improve financial inclusion.”. The report builds on insights...
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil: C6 Bank Chooses Thought Machine for Digital Banking Tech
C6 Bank in Brazil has selected UK-based Thought Machine to power its core banking tech stack. C6 Bank is a full-stack bank for both businesses and individuals, serving more than 20 million customers. C6 Bank will leverage Thought Machine’s “Vault Core” to create and launch innovative new products.
Aviation International News
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
zycrypto.com
Binance plans to invest in India’s web3 startups, hire local talents from top universities: CTO Rohit Wad
Binance’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Rohit Wad considers India a hub of web3 innovations, and he plans to hire technology professionals from its top universities. In an interview with Businessline, Wad mentioned Mumbai among the cities where it plans to select new talents. “There is going to be a...
teslarati.com
Rivian opens R&D center in Serbia
Rivian opened a research and development (R&D) center in Belgrade, Serbia, the Development Agency of Serbia announced on Thursday. An opening ceremony was attended by Serbian Minister of Innovation Jelena Begovic, Rivian VP, Talent Acquisition Cindy Nicola, and Wassym Bensaid, Senior VP Software Development at Rivian, as well as US ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill.
agritechtomorrow.com
SPACE-TECH MEETS AGRI-TECH AS PLANS FOR NEW SPACE CLUSTER ARE REVEALED
A quiet revolution is happening on the farm: increasingly satellite-enabled technologies are steering tractors, directing the precision application of fertiliser, and mapping plant and soil health. The opportunities created at the intersection between agri-tech and space-tech and the new Space Cluster for Norfolk and Suffolk are to be discussed at an event on 26th January organised by Agri-TechE in partnership with the New Anglia LEP.
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
Startup Choira uses 5G technology to help musicians jam together virtually with minimal latency
Based in Mumbai, the startup plans to expand across India and then globally, targeting cities where 5G has rolled out.
Lavoro Group Advances in the Brazilian Seed Market
SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Lavoro, the largest agricultural inputs retailer in Latin America, surpassed the R$ 1 billion mark with the sale of seeds during the 21/22 season. We believe the result makes the company one of the largest seed distributors in Brazil, based on our assessment of third-party research. Soybean and corn cultures have the highest representation in the total volume sold during the period. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005095/en/ According to Jhonathan Costa, Lavoro’s Seeds Director, the Company expects this segment to continue to grow, especially considering the high demand in the Brazilian market. According to a survey by Kynetec consulting, the soybean seed market in Brazil grew 40% in 2021, reaching sales of R$ 15.5 billion.
myscience.org
Research partnership extended with Thales Australia
The University of Sydney and Thales Australia have extended their longstanding partnership to continue research and development of transformational solutions in aerospace, space, defence and digital security fields. Agreed in 2017, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was established to research, develop and master emerging technologies, with a focus on digital...
San Jose's Sister City: Pune, India
Let's take a look at one of San Jose's eight sister city relationships with Pune, India.
ship-technology.com
VARD’s latest successes: from landing craft to coastguard vessels and international partnerships
The vessel designer and maritime services provider has been busy in 2022, signing deals, delivering vessels, and researching into green technology. Fincantieri S.p.A., the Italy-based shipbuilder, became the fourth largest in the world in 2013 after acquiring the VARD Group. With facilities in Canada and Norway, it had an extremely successful 2022, with orders across a wide range of maritime vessels and services. Here is a selection of headline projects this year.
