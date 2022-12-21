SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Lavoro, the largest agricultural inputs retailer in Latin America, surpassed the R$ 1 billion mark with the sale of seeds during the 21/22 season. We believe the result makes the company one of the largest seed distributors in Brazil, based on our assessment of third-party research. Soybean and corn cultures have the highest representation in the total volume sold during the period. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005095/en/ According to Jhonathan Costa, Lavoro’s Seeds Director, the Company expects this segment to continue to grow, especially considering the high demand in the Brazilian market. According to a survey by Kynetec consulting, the soybean seed market in Brazil grew 40% in 2021, reaching sales of R$ 15.5 billion.

