Stream Formula E: schedule and how to watch every e-Prix race for free

Formula E returns to our TV screens in 2023 with the Mexico E-Prix on Saturday, 14th January. The all-electric motor racing series – an eco-friendly alternative to Formula 1 – is known for explosive action and epic wheel-to-wheel battles, so it's well worth watching Season 9.

UK broadcaster Channel 4 will broadcast every 2023 Formula E race live, alongside a free stream on Channel4.com. Travelling outside the UK? You'll need to use a VPN to watch the free Formula E live stream from abroad .

Watch Formula E 2023 (Season 9)

Season: 14th Jan – 30th July 2023

Free streams: Channel 4 / France 2

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

US stream: CBS / CBS Sport

AUS stream: Stan Sports

Season 9 of Formula E is set to be the best yet, with new cars, new teams and new locations. McLaren and Maserati are joining the party, as is DTM legend Rene Rast who makes his debut for McLaren. The team to watch? That would be DS Penske, which is fielding Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne and double champion Jean-Eric Vergne.

The new era brings new tracks to the Formula E calendar, too. Old favourites such as Monaco and Mexico City will be joined by four shiny new locations: Hyderabad in India (11th Feb), Cape Town in South Africa (25th Feb), São Paulo in Brazil (25th March) and Portland in the USA (24th June).

Formula E has also updated its rules for 2023. F1-style lap totals replace time limits for the race distance, although additional laps will be added for safety car interruptions. And, later in the season, drivers will be able to unlock an 'Attack Mode' boost that will temporarily increase their car's power from 300kW to 350kW.

The first of 16 Formula E race of 2023 takes place at the 4.3km Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City on 14th January. Make sure you know how to watch a Formula E free live stream online and on TV from wherever you are.

Formula E free live stream

(Image credit: Channel 4)

In the UK, Formula E is for free on Channel 4 . You can tune in on your TV or stream on Channel4.com or Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

Outside the UK? You'll need to use a VPN to view a Channel 4 live stream when travelling overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Formula E from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Formula E rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access to the Formula E live stream.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch free Formula E streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for Formula E



Using a VPN to watch Formula E stream for free is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Formula E, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 on your browser or device and enjoy the free Formula E live stream.

USA – watch a Formula E live stream

(Image credit: FIA Formula E)

CBS has the exclusive rights to air all 16 Formula E races in 2023. The live coverage is split between the CBS online and CBS Sports Network. Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can get streaming access to both channels via Fubo TV.

New Fubo TV users get a 7-day free trial . Subscription costs $69.99 a month after that. No contract, cancel anytime. Always use a VPN when travelling outside of the States.

Formula E on CBS | FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Chose the FuboTV Pro plan for CBS Sports Network coverage of live Formula E session (practice, qualifying, races). It's $69.99 with a 7-day free trial first. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

Australia – Formula E live stream

(Image credit: Stan Sport)

Formula E is exclusively on Stan Sport in Australia. Start a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to watch the Formula E ad-free, live & on demand (regular Stan subscription required).

Canada – Formula E live stream

Formula E live races and highlights will continue to air across TSN and Discovery Velocity's TV and digital platforms, so fans won't miss a minute of Season 9.

Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Don't forget: US fans visiting Canada can use a VPN to watch Formula E free with a Fubo 7-day trial .

Formula E race calendar 2023

Jan 14: Mexico City ePrix

Mexico City ePrix Jan 27-28: Diriyah ePrix

Diriyah ePrix Feb 11: Hyderabad ePrix

Hyderabad ePrix Feb 25: – Cape Town ePrix

– Cape Town ePrix Mar 25: – São Paulo ePrix

– São Paulo ePrix Apr 22-23 – Berlin ePrix

– Berlin ePrix May 6: Monaco ePrix

Monaco ePrix June 3-4: Jakarta ePrix

Jakarta ePrix June 24: Portland ePrix

Portland ePrix Jul 15-16: Rome ePrix

Rome ePrix Jul 29-30: London ePrix

Who are the Formula E teams and drivers for 2023?