When Richard Cruz was released from prison after 30 years, he thought he was free. But when he arrived at an assigned reentry home in Hayward, his family was not allowed inside. He lived with 31 other residents, all sharing one bathroom. And even though he worked as a drug and alcohol counselor in prison, he was required to attend substance abuse classes and treatment five days a week.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO