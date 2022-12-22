ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Shreveport businesses urged to check pipes

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage is asking business owners to take a moment this Christmas Eve to check for burst pipes and burst backflow preventers. Pipes at many businesses are located indoors and with businesses closed for the holidays they could be leaking and no one has noticed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tubbs Hardware & Rental feeds law enforcement on Christmas Day

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Tubbs Hardware & Rental in Bossier City worked to feed law enforcement on Christmas day. Tubbs Hardware served lunch to Bossier sheriff’s deputies, Bossier City police officers & state troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop G. Owner Don Tubbs said, “This is a small...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Low water pressure in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Christmas in Roseland came and went for its 39th annual lights show

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Rose Center has captivated Caddo Parish citizens again this year with its annual ‘Christmas in Roseland’ light show. This was the 39th show, which displayed thousands of lights for everyone to admire. Visitors were able to enjoy nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, and tons of fun with their whole family.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Slow thaw forecast for Christmas weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arctic Blast chilled the ArkLaTex down mostly into the single digits above zero this morning after reaching highs in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a low of 10 which is about 28 degrees colder than the 30 year average. Also, Shreveport missed the record of 5 set back in 1989.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KSLA

Cold Christmas Eve and sunny Christmas Day ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve! A lovely sunny day out there today with temperatures getting up into the upper-30s for highs. Even the wind chill cooperated for the most part, though it still felt cold. The Hard Freeze Warning has been extended until 10 AM tomorrow, that is because we will be dropping to the low-20s for overnight lows. Don’t worry, Santa is used to cold temperatures.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport issues update on city’s water woes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport, which remains under a boil water advisory, just provided the following update regarding water service:. “The Department of Water and Sewerage believes it has restored water to the majority of its customers, but some residences may still be experiencing low water pressure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Warmer with a chance of rain later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill from late last week is forecast to depart the ArkLaTex this week. It will be replaced by warmer weather plus a chance of showers and storms. The weather disturbance responsible for the rain part was over the central Pacific ocean as of Christmas evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

SWEPCO crews working to restore power caused by Winter Storm Elliott

SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory issued in Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
COUSHATTA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy