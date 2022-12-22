Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
KTBS
Shreveport businesses urged to check pipes
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage is asking business owners to take a moment this Christmas Eve to check for burst pipes and burst backflow preventers. Pipes at many businesses are located indoors and with businesses closed for the holidays they could be leaking and no one has noticed.
KTBS
Tubbs Hardware & Rental feeds law enforcement on Christmas Day
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Tubbs Hardware & Rental in Bossier City worked to feed law enforcement on Christmas day. Tubbs Hardware served lunch to Bossier sheriff’s deputies, Bossier City police officers & state troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop G. Owner Don Tubbs said, “This is a small...
KTBS
Low water pressure in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
KSLA
Christmas in Roseland came and went for its 39th annual lights show
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Rose Center has captivated Caddo Parish citizens again this year with its annual ‘Christmas in Roseland’ light show. This was the 39th show, which displayed thousands of lights for everyone to admire. Visitors were able to enjoy nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, and tons of fun with their whole family.
KTBS
Slow thaw forecast for Christmas weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arctic Blast chilled the ArkLaTex down mostly into the single digits above zero this morning after reaching highs in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a low of 10 which is about 28 degrees colder than the 30 year average. Also, Shreveport missed the record of 5 set back in 1989.
q973radio.com
Northwest Louisiana Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and the CEO’s Have Put Out A PSA
CEO’s at three major hospitals serving Shreveport issued a joint PSA, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting ER’s because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. Instead of visiting ER’s for minor issues, hospitals are encouraging the use of immediate care centers.
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
KSLA
Cold Christmas Eve and sunny Christmas Day ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve! A lovely sunny day out there today with temperatures getting up into the upper-30s for highs. Even the wind chill cooperated for the most part, though it still felt cold. The Hard Freeze Warning has been extended until 10 AM tomorrow, that is because we will be dropping to the low-20s for overnight lows. Don’t worry, Santa is used to cold temperatures.
KSLA
Shreveport issues update on city’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport, which remains under a boil water advisory, just provided the following update regarding water service:. “The Department of Water and Sewerage believes it has restored water to the majority of its customers, but some residences may still be experiencing low water pressure.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
KTBS
Warmer with a chance of rain later this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill from late last week is forecast to depart the ArkLaTex this week. It will be replaced by warmer weather plus a chance of showers and storms. The weather disturbance responsible for the rain part was over the central Pacific ocean as of Christmas evening.
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
bossierpress.com
SWEPCO crews working to restore power caused by Winter Storm Elliott
SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At...
KTBS
Water situation improving across Shreveport; boil advisory remains in place
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage believes it has restored water to the majority of its customers, but some residences may still be experiencing low water pressure. Repair crews have sacrificed their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to respond to many requests for private cutoffs and make...
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed
After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
Everything You Need to Know About Shooting Fireworks in Shreveport
It's time to bring the new year in with a BANG, and many people will be celebrating with fireworks. Here in Shreveport fireworks went on sale on December 15th and will remain on sale until midnight January 1st. Fireworks can be a fun and festive way to celebrate, but be sure and use caution when celebrating.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
KTBS
The Morning Break: Arctic Blast & Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Jade discussed the Arctic Blast and the Independence Bowl.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued in Coushatta
COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
Comments / 0