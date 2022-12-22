ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho student murders – update: Victim’s father says he ‘has to believe’ Moscow killer will be caught

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The devastated father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has said that he “has to” believe that his daughter’s killer will be caught.

Steve Goncalves spoke to CNN on Wednesday about his determination to keep faith in the investigation as more than five weeks have passed with no arrests made and no suspects named.

When asked if he believes police will find the killer, he responded: “Yes, I have to, I have to. I couldn’t sleep if I thought…”

The Goncalves’ family has repeatedly voiced frustration with the investigation, while law enforcement continue to insist they have a handle on the case.

On Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt that the case is not going cold and denied that the victims’ families are being “left in the dark”.

Sunday will mark the six-week anniversary of the day when Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their beds in Moscow on 13 November.

Michael Feucht
3d ago

These parents need to quit talking to the media, all they are doing is mucking up the investigation with their conjecture. There is a reason the police aren't giving them more information, they will blab it all over everything, and then the person or persons involved will have info they shouldn't have

4d ago

yes.i believe they will, might take a while keep strong . i pray everyday for person or persons to be caught, it will happen i have faith. Bless you and your family . DON'T let it go cold keep pushing.

AP_000674.a6f234ec83ce4b6bac86ff456d1cc290.0414
4d ago

Self defense classes are great when an individual is in their right mind. However if they are inebriated like 2 of the victims reportedly were, it’s not going to help

