‘How my heart aches:’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ wife Allison Holker pays tribute to husband

The wife of Stephen “ tWitch ” Boss has shared a tribute to her husband, who died by suicide earlier this month .

Allison Holker posted the message on Wednesday (21 December), just less than two weeks after Boss’s death was announced.

The longtime Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was 40, and his death left the entertainment, music, and sports world in mourning.

DeGeneres led the celebrity condolences to the star, who first rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project.

In 2008, he came in second place on season four of So You Think You Can Dance . Later, he returned to the show as an All-Star, and again in 2022 as a judge.

Holker, who has three children with Boss, wrote on Instagram : “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Their children are Zaia, three, Maddox, six, and Weslie, 14.

In 2014, Boss joined DeGeneres’s series as a DJ, where he became the talk show’s staple until its conclusion in June this year.

DeGeneres named him an executive producer of the show in 2020.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.