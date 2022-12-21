ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 overnight fires burn in sub-freezing windy conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three fires damaged homes overnight as temperatures dropped below freezing. At about 10:15 p.m. on Thursday an apartment building in Vancouver caught fire. Four fire engines responded to the scene to find the fire coming from the windows on the third floor of a three-story building. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in nine minutes. No one was injured, but the two residents of the apartment were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
