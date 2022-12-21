Read full article on original website
Related
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ Singer Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG
BMG has acquired the rights to Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Peter Frampton’s entire catalog in exchange for a major payout, the company announced Wednesday. According to the press release, the deal includes the musician’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams dating back to his work in the late 1960s.
Jamie Lee Curtis Isn’t Thrilled by the “Nepo Baby” Discourse
As the year begins to wind down, a particular aspect of online discourse is ramping up — which is to say, heated debate over the presence of “nepo babies” in the entertainment industry. Vulture dedicated an array of features to the subject — and discussed the permutations of the category, which encompasses everyone from Margaret Qualley to the guys from Please Don’t Destroy.
Margot Robbie said she was nervous and 'ready to run' during an intense fight scene with a rattlesnake on the set of 'Babylon'
The "Babylon" star told Entertainment Weekly that she asked the snake wrangler where the closest hospital was in case she got bit while filming.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
17 Stomach-Turning Photos That'll Launch You Into An Existential Crisis
I love all animals, but I've got a bone to pick with this goldfish that's the size of a pig.
Feel the Emotional Rendition of “Softly and Tenderly” by The Everly Brothers
Composed by Will Lamartine Thompson in 1880, “Softly and Tenderly” is a gospel song based on the Bible verse Matthew 11:28. Among several artists who have created their version of the gospel song, The Everly Brothers’ rendition of “Softly and Tenderly” hits home. Don and...
SFGate
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Morse gives you a technique masterclass with this exclusive track and video lesson
In this lesson, we welcome back Steve Morse to wow us with a performance over Guitar Techniques editor Jason Sidwell’s track, The Dude Ranch. With a straight eighth-note rock feel and a tempo of 110bpm, it has a steady groove with space for lots of colourful rhythmic and melodic phrasing.
Guitar World Magazine
Miki Berenyi details the songwriting tension that fueled Lush's landmark '90s releases and the twice-broken Gibson 12-string that helped define her sound
British band Lush were part of the so-called “shoegaze” roster of early '90s bands, along with other outfits such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Chapterhouse. As with many genre offshoots, the groups involved perhaps shared an attitude rather than an overarching sonic philosophy, but nonetheless the scene birthed several classic albums, including Lush’s own 1992 shimmery dream pop LP, Spooky.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
hypebeast.com
Miyachi Returns With Sophomore Album, 'CROWS'
Aside from his KONBINI CONFESSIONS YouTube channel, Miyachi stands as one of the hottest rappers in Japan. Known for his hard-hitting style accented by flairs of humor, Miyachi cemented his star status with his 2019 debut album WAKARIMASEN. Miyachi has now returned with his sophomore effort, CROWS, led by “MAINICHI...
iheart.com
Lady Gaga Recreates Wednesday Addams TikTok Dance Inspired By Her Song
TikTok can be a wonderfully niche place. One of the latest trends on the app paired a Lady Gaga deep cut off her 2011 album Born This Way with a scene of Wednesday Addams dancing from the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The quirky dance matches perfectly with Gaga's dramatic lyrics,...
José Feliciano Returns with 'Viva La Navidad' 50 Years After Releasing the Classic 'Feliz Navidad'
The Puerto Rican musician released his latest holiday album Love & Christmas in November Fifty years after releasing the catchy, bilingual holiday classic "Feliz Navidad," José Feliciano is back! On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Feliciano's song "Viva La Navidad," which is featured on his holiday album Love & Christmas. The animated music video sees the Puerto Rican singer, 77, strumming his guitar as a cartoon, surrounded by a band of snowmen. Eventually, his character is also seen riding a sleigh across the world as he traces a...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Look: GOT7's Jackson leads creepy circus in 'Come Alive' music video
K-pop star Jackson Wang released a music video for "Come Alive," a song from his solo album "Magic Man."
Hei’An Create Colorful Shades of Prog Metal on New Song ‘noises’ + Debut Album
Hei'An, a burgeoning post-progressive metal band from Slovenia, show the music world what they can do with "noises," their expressive and expansive new single. It's one of many such songs on imago, the talented group's debut album that emerged last month. Unexpectedly contradicting its song title, "noises" starts off slow...
Stereogum
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
Watch Amon Amarth's video for Oden Owns You All
Amon Amarth release video for Oden Owns You All, taken from latest album The Great Heathen Army
Comments / 0