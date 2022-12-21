ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheWrap

‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ Singer Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG

BMG has acquired the rights to Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Peter Frampton’s entire catalog in exchange for a major payout, the company announced Wednesday. According to the press release, the deal includes the musician’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams dating back to his work in the late 1960s.
InsideHook

Jamie Lee Curtis Isn’t Thrilled by the “Nepo Baby” Discourse

As the year begins to wind down, a particular aspect of online discourse is ramping up — which is to say, heated debate over the presence of “nepo babies” in the entertainment industry. Vulture dedicated an array of features to the subject — and discussed the permutations of the category, which encompasses everyone from Margaret Qualley to the guys from Please Don’t Destroy.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar

The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine

Miki Berenyi details the songwriting tension that fueled Lush's landmark '90s releases and the twice-broken Gibson 12-string that helped define her sound

British band Lush were part of the so-called “shoegaze” roster of early '90s bands, along with other outfits such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Chapterhouse. As with many genre offshoots, the groups involved perhaps shared an attitude rather than an overarching sonic philosophy, but nonetheless the scene birthed several classic albums, including Lush’s own 1992 shimmery dream pop LP, Spooky.
Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
hypebeast.com

Miyachi Returns With Sophomore Album, 'CROWS'

Aside from his KONBINI CONFESSIONS YouTube channel, Miyachi stands as one of the hottest rappers in Japan. Known for his hard-hitting style accented by flairs of humor, Miyachi cemented his star status with his 2019 debut album WAKARIMASEN. Miyachi has now returned with his sophomore effort, CROWS, led by “MAINICHI...
iheart.com

Lady Gaga Recreates Wednesday Addams TikTok Dance Inspired By Her Song

TikTok can be a wonderfully niche place. One of the latest trends on the app paired a Lady Gaga deep cut off her 2011 album Born This Way with a scene of Wednesday Addams dancing from the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The quirky dance matches perfectly with Gaga's dramatic lyrics,...
People

José Feliciano Returns with 'Viva La Navidad' 50 Years After Releasing the Classic 'Feliz Navidad'

The Puerto Rican musician released his latest holiday album Love & Christmas in November Fifty years after releasing the catchy, bilingual holiday classic "Feliz Navidad," José Feliciano is back! On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Feliciano's song "Viva La Navidad," which is featured on his holiday album Love & Christmas. The animated music video sees the Puerto Rican singer, 77, strumming his guitar as a cartoon, surrounded by a band of snowmen. Eventually, his character is also seen riding a sleigh across the world as he traces a...
Stereogum

The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022

No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
