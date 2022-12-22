Read full article on original website
Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Gives 'Dead Serious' Assessment After Blowout Win vs. No. 16 Illinois
Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates is taking Thursday's big win over No. 16 Illinois with a grain of salt.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri
Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
FOX2now.com
TKO: Mizzou needs a bowl win
Mizzou hasn't won a bowl game in 8 years. Mizzou hasn't had a winning season in 4 seasons. TKO "The Kilcoyne Opinion" says it's time for the Tigers to win a bowl game and end both droughts. TKO: Mizzou needs a bowl win. Mizzou hasn't won a bowl game in...
Mizzou, Illinois prepared for 42nd Braggin’ Rights game
ST. LOUIS – The 42nd Braggin’ Rights showdown between the MIssouri Tigers and the Illinois Fightin Illini tips off on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. The Illini come into the contest ranked 16th in the country, boasting an 8-3 (0-2) overall record. Earlier in the season, Illinois […]
channel1450.com
Madison Beats New Berlin In IC Shootout Nightcap
Madison had an eight point lead in the first half and a nine point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Pretzels pushed them to the final couple possessions. The Trojans beat New Berlin 57-50 in the final game on Wednesday of the Illinois College shootout.
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
laduenews.com
5 all-season golf experiences in and near St. Louis
Oh, the weather outside is frightful…and certainly colder. Winter in this area can be difficult to predict as far as precipitation goes, but you know it’ll be cold for much of the next season. So what does a golfer do? How does a golfer scratch an itch to...
Washington Missourian
Turner named new WHS principal
A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
FOX2now.com
Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky
Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. What are you doing about it? International Sweets, …. Time to see...
edglentoday.com
The Million Dollar Drag Race is Moving to World Wide Technology Raceway
ST. LOUIS – Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless...
feastmagazine.com
Heaterz Chicken spices things up on this side of the river with a new Kirkwood location
The chicken sandwich scene this side of the Mississippi is heating up. Heaterz Chicken, a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, recently opened in Kirkwood. Owner Dan King opened the first Heaterz location in Alton, Illinois, in March 2022, and a second location opened in Swansea, Illinois, shortly after. King gave St. Louis a taste of his unique hot chicken recipe with the grand opening of the Kirkwood location in October. “St. Louis was behind when it came to hot chicken,” King says. “I saw an opportunity to bring it to the local market.”
Exit ramp reopened on SB 170
The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
Wash U Grad Sues St. Louis City Over ParkLouie App
Attorneys for Gil Bashani say his company holds the patent on the mobile parking app's underlying technology
earnthenecklace.com
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy
Blick will move from its Delmar location to Artmart's current space next year
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?
Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
kcur.org
What even is Ozark cuisine? Meet the people demanding respect for this region’s food and history
During a recent dinner at Bulrush in St. Louis, Missouri, diners looked on as a circle of chefs carefully plated vibrant dish after vibrant dish. Bison and venison meatballs with mushroom marinara. An acorn-shaped bowl filled with grilled kohlrabi and hen of the wood mushrooms. Roasted sunchoke goat cheese cheesecake with pickled vegetables.
