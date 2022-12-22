With 25 million players worldwide, padel is only tipped to get 'bigger and bigger' by tennis star Andy Murray

This “razor sharp” discovery points to new evidence of America’s earliest encounters with Asia. Archaeologists in Idaho have unearthed 13 projectile points that date back roughly 15,700 years — making them the oldest weapon heads ever documented in the Americas, according to a new study published in the journal Science Advances. Similar stone points found at the same site, on traditional Nez Percé land, are still about 2,300 years younger than this latest cache of weapon heads. “These discoveries add very important details about what the archaeological record of the earliest peoples of the Americas looks like,” said Oregon State University...

IDAHO STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO