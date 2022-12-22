Kiki Barth Admits She's Focusing On 'Being Myself' During New Season Of 'Real Housewives Of Miami'

Bravo

Kiki Barth is bringing her pageant queen demeanor to the Real Housewives franchise. The reality star represents the new generation of The Real Housewives of Miami and the southern melting pot that fans of the show have come to love. The multihyphenate has quickly become a fan-favorite, but for Barth, her transition to the small screen is natural.

"I was very excited and nervous at the same time because I am with a group of amazing women , and I'm just this new girl in the mix," the brunette beauty exclusively tells OK! . "And it was just very overwhelming, but I just need to be myself — and that's exactly what you're going to get. I'm very much being myself, and it's fun."



After wrapping up her first year as a reality star, Barth became a popular topic on social media platforms.

"It was very shocking, but also not really because I'm normal, young and very funny," the former Miss Haiti says in reference to her trending on Twitter. "You get the most out of me because I'm very authentic and I'm not shy, so I'm down for anything. And when we attend parties, then I'm always the one bringing all the fun out of the group."



While reflecting on past episodes, the model admits that the newest season has the potential of being loved by viewers. However, in the midst of their luxurious lifestyles, drama and petty arguments, the friend group rallied around Lisa Hochstein after news broke that her husband, Lenny Hochstein , had filed for divorce .

"There is a lot of craziness that happened this season, but we do get closer," the humanitarian confesses. "At the end of the day, we're a group of women where we all support each other. We always have to be there for each other, and I think with Lisa's situation, no matter how bad things get, we just had to put our differences aside. Divorce is not easy."

When the working mother isn't filming the show or strutting down runways, she can be seen attending events such as the With Love Halston hosted by Istituto Marangoni Miami fashion show . The social aspect of her life will slowly unfold in front of cameras.

"Viewers should be looking forward to seeing my personal life because I put more of it out there," she adds. "And they're going to get to learn more about me and my private life."