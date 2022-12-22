ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

Several items were reported stolen from a Hodge Road home sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 14. The burglars broke into the house through a bedroom window. A thief removed cash and a wallet from a woman’s purse that was hanging on the victim’s chair while she was eating at a restaurant on Witherspoon Street Dec. 14. The victim’s credit cards were used at a Target store in another town.
PRINCETON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall

A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Cumberland County man charged in fatal shooting

Authorities have charged a Cumberland County man with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Vineland. Police officers responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and found Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, dead of gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
fox29.com

2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed

PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Cops seek help locating N.J. man charged with murder

Authorities have charged a Mays Landing man with murder in connection with a shooting over the summer in Atlantic County. Now, they say they need to find him. Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, remains at large and is wanted for the August killing of Charles Wynn in Egg Harbor Township, officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YAHOO!

Man, 35, found shot to death on Landis Avenue Tuesday night

VINELAND — A 35-year-old man was found dead from gunshots in downtown Vineland Tuesday night, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities on Wednesday identified the dead man as Russell Workman, whose residence is uncertain but may be in the Sewell area of Gloucester County. Authorities say...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Police release image of person of interest in fatal shooting

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found shot to death Tuesday night around 10:20 p,m. on the 400 block of Landis Avenue, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. On Thursday,...
VINELAND, NJ

