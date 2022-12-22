Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Team With Massive SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
Philadelphia man charged with murder for fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Trenton, officials say
A Philadelphia man was charged with a fatal shooting in Trenton on Christmas Eve, officials said. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, is accused of shooting Junior Rodriguez in the head inside a second-floor apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office. Police were called around 7:20 p.m.
fox29.com
Police: Christmas Day triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Christmas morning. Police say three people were struck when gunshots were fired at Franklin and Cayuga streets around 6 a.m. A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead after being...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Princeton Police blotter
Several items were reported stolen from a Hodge Road home sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 14. The burglars broke into the house through a bedroom window. A thief removed cash and a wallet from a woman’s purse that was hanging on the victim’s chair while she was eating at a restaurant on Witherspoon Street Dec. 14. The victim’s credit cards were used at a Target store in another town.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall
A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
Cumberland County man charged in fatal shooting
Authorities have charged a Cumberland County man with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Vineland. Police officers responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and found Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, dead of gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
fox29.com
2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed
PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops seek help locating N.J. man charged with murder
Authorities have charged a Mays Landing man with murder in connection with a shooting over the summer in Atlantic County. Now, they say they need to find him. Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, remains at large and is wanted for the August killing of Charles Wynn in Egg Harbor Township, officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
N.J. woman charged in fatal hit-and-run. Police searching for one more suspect.
A woman has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred in Lindenwold earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Raquel M. Syvertson, 52, of Atco, was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident after turning herself in Wednesday, prosecutors said.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native. A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon. They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
Two arrested in connection to death of Post University basketball player: Officials
Two New Jersey teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Post University Basketball player Phillip Urban, according to the Office of The Mercer County Prosecutor.
YAHOO!
Man, 35, found shot to death on Landis Avenue Tuesday night
VINELAND — A 35-year-old man was found dead from gunshots in downtown Vineland Tuesday night, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities on Wednesday identified the dead man as Russell Workman, whose residence is uncertain but may be in the Sewell area of Gloucester County. Authorities say...
Police release image of person of interest in fatal shooting
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found shot to death Tuesday night around 10:20 p,m. on the 400 block of Landis Avenue, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. On Thursday,...
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
Comments / 1