ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

On this day: Boston's Bill Russell, Jack Garfinkel make their debuts

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sP946_0jr9rN5h00
Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

On this day in Boston Celtics history, legendary big man Bill Russell played in the very first game of his storied career with the team, which happened to be a 95-93 win over the (then) St. Louis Hawks at the team’s home arena of the original Boston Garden.

It was the start to a career that would see the Celtics win 11 titles under Russell, along with five Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, 12 All-Star bids, and as many All-League honors among countless other accolades, including induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

But before all of that happened, Russell played 21 minutes in this contest against the Hawks, scoring 6 points and pulling down 16 rebounds, and logging a single assist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDVbr_0jr9rN5h00
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Russell would shoot 3-of-11 overall and 0-of-4 from the line, but his team was luckily able to eke out the win despite his poor shooting — perhaps a case of the nerves considering it was his pro debut.

Russell would end his career with an average of 44% accuracy from the field, and 56.1% from the line.

It is also the date former Celtics guard Jack “Dutch” Garfinkel debuted for the team as well, exactly ten years earlier in the team’s inaugural season in the Basketball Association of America (BAA — a precursor league to the NBA).

A product of St. John’s University, Garfinkel served in the United States Army during World War II.

He then played stints with the Philadelphia Sphas of the American Basketball League (ABL — another competing league) and the Rochester Royals of the National Basketball League (NBL — yet another competing league that would also merge with the NBA) before joining Boston in 1946.

The New Yorker would score just 2 points in his debut tilt, a 65-53 loss to the (now defunct) St. Louis Bombers, going just 1-of-11 from the floor and 0-of-1 from the stripe.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive

Mark Warkentein, who won the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award in the 2008-09 season as the architect of the Denver Nuggets team that went 54-28 and reached the Western Conference Finals, has passed away. The Nuggets announced the news on Friday night, via Twitter. “The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing Read more... The post NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Grant Williams picks his all-superhero starting five

The cardinal rule of coming up with nicknames is one can’t think up their own. While there’s debate about the precise origin of Boston Celtics backup forward Grant Williams’ “Batman” nickname, it’s sparked some interesting conversations, including one the Charlotte native engaged in on a recent podcast appearance about his all-time superhero starting five.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. explains surge in play after career night

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to shorthanded Warriors upset win over Grizzlies on Christmas Day

Saturday’s primetime battle on Christmas Day added another chapter to the Golden State Warriors’ budding rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite missing a pair of All-Stars with Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out, the Warriors picked up right where they left off in their 2022 second-round playoff series against the Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

76ers vs. Clippers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Current Records: Los Angeles 19-14; Philadelphia 18-12 The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Philadelphia 76ers will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

193K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy