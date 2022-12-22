Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Factbox-Five Facts on Fiji's New Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sitiveni Rabuka became Fiji's 12th prime minister on Friday, ending a political impasse that had gripped the small Pacific island nation in the 10 days since an undecisive election. The parliament convened on Christmas Eve to vote in Rabuka, who was handed the job for a second time.
If China invades Taiwan
After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know: Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin and China's Xi to Confer This Week - TASS Quotes Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will speak before the end of the year, Russian state news agency TASS said on Monday, without giving details of the timing or format. It quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two sides would release details...
US News and World Report
U.N. Urges Taliban to Reverse Ban on Female Foreign Aid Workers
KABUL (Reuters) -A senior U.N. official has urged Afghanistan's Taliban administration to reverse a ban on female humanitarian workers that charities fear will worsen winter hardships. The administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) not to let female staff work until further notice. It said the...
US News and World Report
Russia Ready to Resume Gas Supplies to Europe Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline -Novak
(Reuters) -Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency. "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Daughter of Ex Thai PM Thaksin Extends Pre-Election Poll Lead
BANGKOK (Reuters) - The youngest daughter of billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra remains Thailand's top choice to become its next leader, according to an opinion poll, with more than double the score of incumbent and nearest rival Prayuth Chan-ocha. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, whose father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck both...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
US News and World Report
Japan Insurers in Talks With Reinsurers to Resume Coverage in Russian Waters
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies that are set to halt marine coverage of risks related to the war in Ukraine starting next month are in talks with reinsurers to resume those operations, they said on Monday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Official Urges 'Liquidation' of Iranian Weapons Factories
KYIV (Reuters) -A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia. Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran...
US News and World Report
South Korea Scrambles Jets as North Korea Sends Drones Over Border
SEOUL (Reuters) -Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday and South Korea responded by scrambling jets and attack helicopters and opening fire to try to shoot down the North Korean aircraft, the South Korean military said. As part of its response, the South Korea military also sent...
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Held in UAE After Criticising Egypt President Released, Says Fiancée
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national, detained in the United Arab Emirates after criticising Egyptian president and calling for protests ahead of a climate meet there, has been released from prison, his fiancée said on Friday. The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment on the...
US News and World Report
Putin Tells Russian Defence Industry to up Its Game for Ukraine War
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday told Russia's defence industry chiefs to up their game to ensure that the Russian army quickly got all the weapons, equipment and military hardware it needed to fight in Ukraine. Putin, who has cast Russia's war in Ukraine as part of an historic...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Bomber Air Base, Three Killed
(Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to one of its air bases for long-range bombers deep inside its own territory and that three Russian air force personnel had been killed in the incident. The drone was allegedly flying near Russia's Engels air base...
US News and World Report
22 Dead in Fire at Illegal Shelter in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said. Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
US News and World Report
Three Killed From Falling Drone Wreckage at Russian Military Base in Saratov -Defence Ministry
(Reuters) - Three military personnel were killed as a result of wreckage from a Ukrainian drone falling on a military base in Russia's Saratov region, Russian agencies reported citing the country's defence ministry. "On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at...
US News and World Report
Panama Aims for 'Fair' Deal With Canadian Miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for...
US News and World Report
Japan Firms to Stop Insuring Ships in All Russian Waters -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co, Sompo Japan Insurance...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russia Strike Kills at Least 10; Moscow Blames Pro-Kyiv Forces
KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian strike on Ukraine's recently recaptured city of Kherson killed at least 10 people, wounded 58 and left bloodied corpses on the road, authorities said, in what Kyiv condemned as wanton killing for pleasure. A pro-Moscow official responded by saying Ukrainian forces had launched the attack in...
US News and World Report
Turkey in Talks With Russia About Using Syrian Airspace in Potential Operation
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is in talks with Russia to use the airspace above northern Syria for a potential cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday. Turkey has carried out several incursions into northern Syria against the YPG and has been...
US News and World Report
China Angered, Taiwan Cheered by New U.S. Defence Act
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China expressed anger on Saturday at a new U.S. defence authorisation law that boosts military assistance for Taiwan, while Taipei cheered it for helping boost the island's security. China, which considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" regarding the U.S. National Defense...
Comments / 0