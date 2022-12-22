Boston big man legend Kevin Garnett answers questions about this season's Celtics

Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

If you needed an expert opinion on what has been going on with the Boston Celtics, you could do far, far worse than Hall of Fame Celtics champion big man Kevin Garnett, who recently sat down on his Showtime Basketball “KG Certified” podcast to answer fan questions about Boston’s hot start and recent stumbles.

The Big Ticket also touched on how the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard are looking like title contention threats in the NBA’s Western Conference and the season ahead more generally.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what the Banner 17 squad ringleader had to say about the play of the team he won a title with as Garnett takes the time to get you up to speed on the league and the Celtics’ place in it.

