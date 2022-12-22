ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Below Freezing Temperatures Through Sunday Afternoon

Well, it’s here! We dropped below freezing in Charlotte at 9 am. We are expecting to stay below freezing until around 2 PM Sunday. That is 53 hours of below freezing temperatures!. Records:. – If we only hit 30 degrees, this Christmas Eve will be the coldest Christmas Eve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Temperatures to drop into single digits during coldest weekend in years

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. WEATHER WARNING: The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning on Friday for counties in western North Carolina. Winds could be between 25 mph and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Is About To See One of Her Coldest Christmases in History

Break the blankets out, seal your air gaps, and bring your pets inside – the Charlotte region is about to experience an extreme artic blast, creating some of the coldest Christmas conditions in the history of the Queen City. The National Weather Service just issued a Winter Weather Advisory...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Power Outages Increasing As Arctic Front Moves In

Temperatures are falling quickly and winds are howling. A wind gust of 49 mph was reported at Charlotte Douglas just before 7 am. Due to these strong winds, thousands of customers are without power across the Carolinas. Very gusty wind will continue through the day Friday. Wind gusts up to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Dangerous Cold & Gusty Winds Spill Across The Region Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — A powerful winter storm will send dangerously cold temperatures to the Carolinas. The frigid air will quickly spill into the region Friday morning with gusty winds and subzero wind chills. It is possible we do not get above freezing for 52 hours in Charlotte. From 8 AM Friday until 1 PM Sunday. Due to this polar plunge, there are multiple alerts in effect:
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Light the Knights Closed Friday Due to Extreme Cold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Light the Knights will not be open tonight, December 23rd, due to high winds and safety concerns. The Charlotte Knights tweeted this morning to share the news. If you have tickets, you can exchange them for another day, or get a refund by visiting the Charlotte Knights Ticket Office at Truist Field during festival hours.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Wind causing multiple power outages in region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The winter wind is causing considerable power and cable outages this morning. Traffic lights, fallen trees, and other outages have affected cities throughout the state. The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported outages across central North Carolina, with more than 90,000 customers without...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area

Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever. Saturday's game against Detroit is forecasted to be the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium. CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance. Updated: 8 hours ago. The assessment identified problems with trust,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Trees come down on homes, roads across Carolinas as winds pick up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed trees are being reported across the Charlotte area Friday morning as heavy winds accompanying an Arctic cold front pick up. In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. According to the homeowner, he woke up around 7:30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Duke Energy Begins Temporary Power Outages

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — Duke Energy says they have begun short, temporary power outages due to unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas. These outages are necessary to maintain the stability of the power grid. Maximum conservation by consumers is requested by Duke Energy.
CHARLOTTE, NC

