Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Below Freezing Temperatures Through Sunday Afternoon
Well, it’s here! We dropped below freezing in Charlotte at 9 am. We are expecting to stay below freezing until around 2 PM Sunday. That is 53 hours of below freezing temperatures!. Records:. – If we only hit 30 degrees, this Christmas Eve will be the coldest Christmas Eve...
WSOC Charlotte
FORECAST: Temperatures to drop into single digits during coldest weekend in years
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. WEATHER WARNING: The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning on Friday for counties in western North Carolina. Winds could be between 25 mph and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
WSOC Charlotte
Windy, freezing conditions create dangerous situation in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — As severe winter weather strikes much of the country, heavy winds and freezing temperatures are cause for concern locally. In Matthews, a massive tree came toppling down on a home in the early hours of Friday morning. “I was just waking up to get ready work, then...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Is About To See One of Her Coldest Christmases in History
Break the blankets out, seal your air gaps, and bring your pets inside – the Charlotte region is about to experience an extreme artic blast, creating some of the coldest Christmas conditions in the history of the Queen City. The National Weather Service just issued a Winter Weather Advisory...
wccbcharlotte.com
Power Outages Increasing As Arctic Front Moves In
Temperatures are falling quickly and winds are howling. A wind gust of 49 mph was reported at Charlotte Douglas just before 7 am. Due to these strong winds, thousands of customers are without power across the Carolinas. Very gusty wind will continue through the day Friday. Wind gusts up to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Dangerous Cold & Gusty Winds Spill Across The Region Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — A powerful winter storm will send dangerously cold temperatures to the Carolinas. The frigid air will quickly spill into the region Friday morning with gusty winds and subzero wind chills. It is possible we do not get above freezing for 52 hours in Charlotte. From 8 AM Friday until 1 PM Sunday. Due to this polar plunge, there are multiple alerts in effect:
Mecklenburg County extends hours at multiple shelters for cold holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — Shelters throughout Mecklenburg County have adjusted their hours and capacity in response to the power outage and freezing temperatures expected this holiday weekend. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are collaborating to...
Many North Carolinians just thankful to have their power restored Christmas weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many families woke up Christmas morning thankful to just have their power restored after an arctic blast with gusty winds knocked down trees and power lines, causing widespread Duke Energy outages across the state. Officials with the company on Christmas Day Sunday encouraged North Carolinians to continue to conserve […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Light the Knights Closed Friday Due to Extreme Cold
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Light the Knights will not be open tonight, December 23rd, due to high winds and safety concerns. The Charlotte Knights tweeted this morning to share the news. If you have tickets, you can exchange them for another day, or get a refund by visiting the Charlotte Knights Ticket Office at Truist Field during festival hours.
wccbcharlotte.com
Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
qcnews.com
Wind causing multiple power outages in region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The winter wind is causing considerable power and cable outages this morning. Traffic lights, fallen trees, and other outages have affected cities throughout the state. The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported outages across central North Carolina, with more than 90,000 customers without...
WBTV
Heavy winds bring down trees and power lines across the area
Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever. Saturday's game against Detroit is forecasted to be the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium. CATS releases ‘report’ finding problems with procurement and finance. Updated: 8 hours ago. The assessment identified problems with trust,...
WBTV
Trees come down on homes, roads across Carolinas as winds pick up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed trees are being reported across the Charlotte area Friday morning as heavy winds accompanying an Arctic cold front pick up. In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. According to the homeowner, he woke up around 7:30...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
WBTV
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte. The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said. Firefighters told WBTV that one person...
Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Duke Energy Begins Temporary Power Outages
CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — Duke Energy says they have begun short, temporary power outages due to unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas. These outages are necessary to maintain the stability of the power grid. Maximum conservation by consumers is requested by Duke Energy.
Several traffic signals out due to power outages throughout Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Several traffic signals are in and out around the Charlotte area due to power outages, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. Police said many outages have been reported in SouthPark along Sharon Road, Fairview Road and Park Road. Another outage affecting traffic signals has also been reported along Brookshire...
Comments / 0