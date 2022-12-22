ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Train Display, 6-8:30 p.m. today through Saturday at the home of the Braden Family at 6308 Avenue O Place. Look for the sign that lights up on the corner of Avenue O Place. If the sign is lit up, the display is open. If canceled because of the weather, the sign will not be lighted.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Police Department completes license plate reader program trial

An automated license plate reader system has successfully completed a 60-day trial, Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh reported to Kearney City Council Tuesday. KPD has 28 license plate readers throughout the city, said Waugh. The security cameras are leased through Flock Safety at a cost of $2,500 per year. The...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved

The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Ken Tracy's been playing Santa Claus for 25 years, and he's still going strong

KEARNEY – Don’t ask Ken Tracy how many years he’s played Santa Claus. He can’t tell you. “When you do something you love, you don’t keep track,” he said. Tracy has donned the red suit for at least 25 years. He’s played Santa at home. At Hilltop Mall. Inside Santa’s cottage downtown. On stage, too. This week, he starred as Kris Kringle in Crane River Theater’s “Miracle on 34th Street.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Overton freshman creates blankets for CASA children this Christmas

OVERTON – Overton freshman Jaelynn Roberts wanted to do something for children in the foster care system this Christmas, so she made something, 46 of them in fact, that each could call their own; a fleece blanket. Roberts undertook the blanket making as part of her Students Taking Action...
OVERTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney volunteers firefighters receive recognition for service

KEARNEY – Kearney volunteer firefighters were recognized for their service at Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting, which was the final council meeting of 2022. “They’ve given many hours of their time in responding to fire and rescue emergencies, firefighter training, assisting with public fire prevention safety education programs, serving as fire department officers and serving on various committees,” said Mayor Stan Clouse.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Volunteers still needed to help with free Christmas dinner

KEARNEY – Volunteers are still needed on Christmas Day for the free Kearney community Christmas meal. They are especially needed 7-10 a.m. Christmas morning and in the early afternoon until 3 p.m. on Christmas Day. Sign up at Hot Meals USA on Facebook, or call Dick Cochran at 308-440-7836.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Tiny art contest planned at Cozad library

COZAD – Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts a Tiny Art Contest beginning Jan. 3 with a show. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A tiny art show is a community art showcase of miniature art....
COZAD, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds overnight. Low -4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK’s Loper Spirit Shop launches online store

KEARNEY – There’s a new way to get Loper gear. The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Loper Spirit Shop now has an online store where people can purchase apparel, merchandise and other UNK-branded items. Launched Tuesday, LoperSpiritShop.com features the same great selection found at the on-campus location,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Three businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County

HOLDREGE — During the afternoon and evening hours of Dec. 13, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. In total, 10 businesses were checked....
PHELPS COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Free ham dinner on Christmas Day, provided by Hot Meals USA

KEARNEY – For the third consecutive Christmas Day, Hot Meals USA will offer a pick-up-or-delivery Kearney Community Christmas Meal. The public is invited, including people who must work on Christmas Day, such as health care workers, first responders, nursing home staffs, and residents and staff at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, Dismas and similar places. Since 1971, the First United Methodist Church had served a free Christmas meal, but that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Several weeks ago, the church decided that COVID remains too risky. A few other snafus snarled plans, too.
