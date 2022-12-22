Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Jose
Surprisingly, there aren’t many swimming holes in Northern California, near the bay area! We want to share with you some of our favorite spots to cool off during the hot, dry months of summer. Located in and around San Jose, these beaches provide everything you need for a relaxing and refreshing day near the water!
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SFGate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Christmas rush fueled by crowds at Bay Area malls, massive delays and cancelled flights at airports
The day before Christmas can be one of the busiest days. It could also be one of the most frustrating days. Some people are stuck waiting at the airport. Others are scrambling to get last minute gifts.
Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction
Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.”
Bay Area airports see hundreds of cancellations and growing traffic after pandemic lows
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The three largest Bay Area airports have seen nearly 300 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours, according to flight tracker website FlightAware. Some of the people heading out of town to visit family for the holidays are facing a slew of challenges. As blizzard and freezing conditions have stretched across […]
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
Crowds come out for Christmas Eve festivities in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- 'Twas the night before Christmas and many folks were out and about in San Francisco tonight taking in all the sights. Hours after the stores closed this Christmas Eve, Union Square remained bustling with people taking in all of the holiday festivities.It was a big draw for tourists and locals. People took plenty of photos and enjoyed the ice skating rink. There were balloon animals for the kids and a sea of bubbles. We met San Francisco residents Casey Robbins and Chris Kahney in the crowd."We wanted to come down and see the lights, we got dinner in Union Square...
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
multihousingnews.com
Sentinel Buys 281-Unit Bay Area Community
The seller also developed the recently completed asset. Sentinel Real Estate Corp. has acquired Nova at Green Valley Apartments, a 281-unit community in Fairfield, Calif. The Spanos Corp., which also developed the property, was the seller. In 2020, the project was subject to a $61 million construction loan originated by...
newsnationnow.com
California county to ban background checks for housing
(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
SFist
While Most of the Country Freezes, the Bay Area Is Set for a Balmy Christmas
It's going to be unseasonably warm this Christmas weekend all over the Bay. And while no records are likely to be broken, temperature-wise, those of us who didn't leave town will all be sitting pretty in some lovely weather. While everyone you know in much of the rest of the...
Mini-quakes strike San Leandro under major freeway
The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning. According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland. ...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay
Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
Video: CHP aircraft busy with Bay Area freeway pursuits during holiday week
SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the last week, California Highway Patrol's Bay Area-based air crews have been busy with high-speed pursuits on local freeways.CHP officials said they had six in a 48 hour spanLivermore to Modesto pursuit On Friday, a CHP helicopter responded to assist officers from the CHP - Dublin officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted for a previous crime. As the helicopter arrived overhead, the suspect vehicle was in the midst of fleeing the CHP officers at a high rate of speed. Due to suspects actions -- going the wrongway on the freeway --...
Bay Area town getting first vegan restaurant from chef with Michelin cred
"We want it to be relatable."
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
