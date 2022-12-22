ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

DC News Now

Woman hit, killed by car in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking into the circumstances that led to death of a woman whom a car hit early Friday morning in Langley Park. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were at University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue around 5:50 a.m. after they received word that […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say

GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
GREENBELT, MD
WJLA

Tractor-trailer catches fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames Friday afternoon on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed. Lanes were closed off, causing major backup near the incident. Road crews worked swiftly on cleaning up from the incident and removing the vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
truecrimedaily

Maryland woman sentenced to life for killing 4 people by setting townhouse on fire

BEL AIR, Md. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for setting a townhouse on fire, killing four people. According to a news release from the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, on May 9, 2019, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Simons Court. Upon their arrival, the third floor of the townhouse was reportedly engulfed in flames.
BEL AIR, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
DC News Now

Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fatal collision in Gaithersburg leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The investigation into a fatal collision involving two pedestrians is underway in Gaithersburg. Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

