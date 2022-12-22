Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Man dies after falling through icy pond in Prince William Co., police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 19-year-old man is dead after he fell through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Haymarket, Virginia, according to Prince William County police. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the...
Woman hit, killed by car in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking into the circumstances that led to death of a woman whom a car hit early Friday morning in Langley Park. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were at University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue around 5:50 a.m. after they received word that […]
WJLA
Baltimore City Fire emergency vehicle driver retires after 49 years of service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city emergency vehicle driver retires from his position after 49 years on the job, according to the department. Charles Young of AirFLEX 2 completed his last shift in Baltimore City Fire Department on Christmas Eve. Young began work with the department on December 3,...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. fire crews who pulled man from burning truck recount dramatic rescue
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY (7News) — It all started midday Monday, when Prince George’s County firefighters Jared Badger and Mitchell Owen were transporting a “nonpriority” patient to the hospital in an ambulance and saw a burning pickup truck on Route 50, near Annapolis. When they stopped, an...
WJLA
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Maryland boy located unharmed: Police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old boy early Monday morning out of Baltimore County, Maryland, has been canceled, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Just before 6 a.m., police updated the public and said the child, Demarie Williams, has been located and...
fox5dc.com
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
WJLA
15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say
GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
WJLA
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
WJLA
Tractor-trailer catches fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames Friday afternoon on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed. Lanes were closed off, causing major backup near the incident. Road crews worked swiftly on cleaning up from the incident and removing the vehicle.
fox5dc.com
Person struck, killed by tractor-trailer while checking tire on I-70 shoulder in Frederick County
MYERSVILLE, Md. - A person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer while checking a tire on the shoulder of a Frederick County highway. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near Harmony Road in the Myersville area. Authorities say the person...
Boys, men arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two boys and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
Maryland woman sentenced to life for killing 4 people by setting townhouse on fire
BEL AIR, Md. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for setting a townhouse on fire, killing four people. According to a news release from the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, on May 9, 2019, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Simons Court. Upon their arrival, the third floor of the townhouse was reportedly engulfed in flames.
WJLA
Thousands still without power on Christmas Eve as arctic blast wreaks havoc across DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather team was on Winter Alert Friday as a pre-Christmas arctic blast moved through the DMV, bringing dangerous temperatures, strong winds, downed trees and power outages. To view the latest road closures, click here to use 7News' Interactive Traffic Map. Here's what you...
Vehicle collision ended with rollover in Edgewood
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene of a vehicle accident in Harford County Friday evening.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
fox5dc.com
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
fox5dc.com
Fatal collision in Gaithersburg leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The investigation into a fatal collision involving two pedestrians is underway in Gaithersburg. Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.
One Killed In Shooting Near Prince George's Community College
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say. Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19. Once on the scene,...
After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire
With a new report from the City Fire Dept.'s Board of Inquiry, we took a close look at their analysis throughout the incident.
Comments / 0