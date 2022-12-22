ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

AU Airport purchasing property from Indian Pines: Golf course remodel a go

Auburn University is moving ahead with purchasing property from the cities of Auburn and Opelika to make way for a federally mandated expansion at Auburn University Regional Airport. The 11.6 acres of property being purchased is part of the Indian Pines Golf Course, which is owned jointly by both cities....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

City of Auburn making way for new public safety training facility to be located on Highway 280

The city of Auburn will soon get a new Public Safety Training Center. The new training center will be located at 7384 US Highway 280 West at the intersection with North College Street, across from the Bottle. The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to annex the 9.16 acres that make up this property into the Auburn city limits to build the new facility.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,900

Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & private bath. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready now!
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Offense, Large Schools

Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's offense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. QB: Clyde Pittman. Senior, Auburn High. 6-0, 190. Holding the school’s record for career and single-season passing...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JC Hart proves kids can go anywhere from anywhere

It’s been quite the year for Jacorious “JC” Hart. The Loachapoka product helped lead his team to its best season in nine years, one that saw the Indians kick the losing streak to rival Notasulga and then win their first home postseason win in that span. He also saw a personal dream achieved, coming out of a small town and securing loads of offers to play Division I football.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn lands top transfer portal offensive lineman in Tulsa's Dillon Wade

Auburn football landed a big addition at a spot of need Friday evening with a commitment from former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon Wade, who follows his former head coach — Auburn offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery — from Oklahoma to the Plains. Wade, who entered the transfer portal on...
AUBURN, AL

