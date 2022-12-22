ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Decision in Warren Lawsuit Could Come This Week

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwd97_0jr9mhwY00

We could see a ruling this week in suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis.

Warren has been out of a job for nearly 5 months after the governor removed him from office for statements regarding the prosecution of cases concerning abortion or transgender health care. Warren has said his free speech rights were violated.

The judge has said he wants to issue a ruling in the case as soon as possible, and hinted that one could come in late December.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
Florida Phoenix

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has emerged as a conservative culture warrior, getting involved in local politics in Sarasota County and speaking to audiences around the country. Flynn moved to Englewood in south Sarasota County in 2021 and has since become active in the Sarasota Republican Party. […] The post Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USF professor helps drastically reduce shelter 911 calls

A passionate care provider and a unique partnership between the University of South Florida College of Nursing and The Salvation Army has reduced emergency calls by 85% at a homeless facility. The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center in Tampa is expansive. It provides 160 beds for homeless men and women,...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County officials announce historical commission vacancy

December 24, 2022 - Pinellas County government is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of a term on the historical commission. The position is an individual appointment by District 7 Commissioner Rene Flowers and will expire Nov. 4, 2024. According to the release, the historical commission advises on matters regarding the Heritage Village and prospective objects and records for display. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. To apply, visit the website here.
Bay News 9

Homeless man secures permanent home days before holidays

TAMPA - Catholic Charities Tampa Hope is helping the homeless transition into homes for the holidays. The nonprofit placed nearly 130 formerly homeless people into permanent housing. For the last six months, Carl Walker has called a camping tent his home. "It's where I was living as of today," said...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Commissioners hand out holiday meals to first responders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners handed out over 100 meals to first responders at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 24. The meals were provided by Popi’s Place and served by the commissioners along with Sheriff Rick Wells. According to Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the meals are a thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day including Christmas eve and day.
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Giant flamingo welcomes Tampa International flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — The main terminal of Tampa International Airport is now a wading pond for a giant flamingo. A 21-foot high, floor-to-ceiling pink flamingo—it’s legs and head-- dipping below water. What You Need To Know. Art installation entitled Home. Created by artist Matthew Mazzota. 21-ft high,...
TAMPA, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy