Decision in Warren Lawsuit Could Come This Week

We could see a ruling this week in suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis.

Warren has been out of a job for nearly 5 months after the governor removed him from office for statements regarding the prosecution of cases concerning abortion or transgender health care. Warren has said his free speech rights were violated.

The judge has said he wants to issue a ruling in the case as soon as possible, and hinted that one could come in late December.

photo: Getty Images