Alissa Wilkinson covers film and culture for Vox. Alissa is a member of the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Society of Film Critics. The real Babylon, the one from which Damien Chazelle’s Babylon draws its name, was the capital of an ancient, mighty empire. The Bible mentions it almost as soon as humanity arrives on the scene: “Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves,” the humans decide. From the sky, God looks down, laughs, and confuses their languages so they can’t communicate with one another, making a mess of the project. The place gains the name “Babel.” And eventually, it becomes a center for human inquiry, knowledge, and pluralism, but also imperialist oppression and hedonism.

2 DAYS AGO