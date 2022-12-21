ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delish

Starbucks' Holiday Cups Are More Luxe Than Ever This Year

Every year, Starbucks fans patiently count down the days until the release of the coffee chain's holiday drinks. But just as exciting as Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Lattes and Peppermint Mochas is Starbucks' lineup of holiday cups. The most recent collection of cups provides something for just about everyone. There's bling, jewels, and even lace!
Daily Dose of America

Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)

December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
Mashed

Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies

For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...

