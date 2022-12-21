Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Case Of Philip Chism, The High School Freshman Who Murdered A Beloved Math Teacher In The School Bathroom
Philip Chism was just 14 when he murdered his 24-year-old math teacher Colleen Ritzer at Danvers High School before dumping her corpse behind the school. On Oct. 22, 2013, a ninth grader at Danvers High School in Massachusetts named Philip Chism did the unthinkable. At just 14, he brutalized his 24-year-old math teacher, Colleen Ritzer.
Washington Examiner
Middle-school teacher asks students what pronouns to use when speaking to their parents
A middle-school teacher from Minneapolis , Minnesota, gave her class a survey about their names and gender pronouns , which included a question on what pronoun they should use when talking to a student's parents. Mandi Jung, who teaches science at Highland Park Middle School, shared her curriculum online ,...
How a miracle tool enables severely autistic kids to communicate for the first time
At a school in middle-class Riverhead, Long Island, I sat surrounded by a small class of teens — all with autism, with little or no ability to speak. For most of their lives, their thoughts have been locked inside, as many onlookers (but not their families) regarded them as strange, simple kids who flapped their arms, grunted or hissed, seemingly detached from everyday life. Only, they weren’t. They were detached from a way of communicating. And a miracle is happening at this school and a few others across the country, which could give hope to the hundreds of thousands of parents...
