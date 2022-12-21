"Distant" is the mysterious sci-fi film set to be released in early 2023. Produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, the film seems to be a send up to science fiction adventure movies from the '80s, a time when Amblin Entertainment movies were all the rage. The space-set film will feature some stars on the rise (pun intended) and it's being helmed by some directors with a solid comedy pedigree. Not a ton of plot details are out there at the moment as the filmmakers seems to be teasing a more than meets the eye type of movie. Based on the information that is out there, it does seem like "Distant" will be a film that looks to appeal to the masses with pure popcorn flick entertainment. The release date had moved a few times, so it seems that the powers that be behind the film are looking to get the release just right. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming film, "Distant."

15 DAYS AGO