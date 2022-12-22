Read full article on original website
State police responded to more than 425 traffic incidents in Northwest Indiana during winter storm
LOWELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers from the Lowell district responded to more than 425 traffic incidents during the recent winter storm. From Thursday afternoon until Christmas morning, troopers and local law enforcement officers responded to 153 property damage crashes, 28 crashes involving injuries, 83 slide-offs requiring a tow and 157 assist motorist calls. […]
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
lite987whop.com
Winter Weather Advisory for counties to our north
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two. * WHERE…Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,. western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous...
Storm accident tally released by Indiana state police
Indiana State Police say the treacherous weather – and drivers who did not heed their warnings to stay home – created problems on I-80/94 and I-65, leading to some major portions of roadways being shut down.
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
Tri-State counties issue snow emergencies, advisories amid winter storm
Counties in the Tri-State and Greater Cincinnati region have issued snow emergencies and travel advisories ahead of a winter storm expected to bring ice, snow and dangerous temperatures.
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
indiana105.com
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue
Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
wkdzradio.com
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
wymt.com
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Power outages are possible during expected winter storm
INDIANA — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Emergency officials say residents should be prepared for power lines to be iced over. Those wires are still live even if they fall to the ground. Stay away from downed power lines.
Indiana counties update travel status for winter storm
Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday. Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether. Here is a look at the latest […]
