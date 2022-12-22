ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

State police responded to more than 425 traffic incidents in Northwest Indiana during winter storm

LOWELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers from the Lowell district responded to more than 425 traffic incidents during the recent winter storm. From Thursday afternoon until Christmas morning, troopers and local law enforcement officers responded to 153 property damage crashes, 28 crashes involving injuries, 83 slide-offs requiring a tow and 157 assist motorist calls. […]
LOWELL, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
lite987whop.com

Winter Weather Advisory for counties to our north

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two. * WHERE…Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,. western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Websites offer road condition updates

WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
INDIANA STATE
indiana105.com

Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue

Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night

Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wymt.com

Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Power outages are possible during expected winter storm

INDIANA — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Emergency officials say residents should be prepared for power lines to be iced over. Those wires are still live even if they fall to the ground. Stay away from downed power lines.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana counties update travel status for winter storm

Counties throughout Indiana are advising motorists to take precautions as a winter storm will impact the state beginning Thursday. Falling snow and high wind gusts could greatly reduce visibility on the roads, so travel may need to be limited to essential needs if it cannot be avoided altogether. Here is a look at the latest […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy