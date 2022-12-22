Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Microsoft challenges FTC's block of $68.7B acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc.: Report
Microsoft challenged the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block the software giant's acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. for $68.7 billion.
Vox
The US government wants to stop the biggest deal in video game history
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing to block Microsoft’s massive $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard, saying it will harm competition in the gaming market.
NASDAQ
Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Awarded $9 Bln Worth Pentagon Cloud Deal
(RTTNews) - The Pentagon announced that up to $9 billion worth of cloud-computing contracts were awarded to Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft. In a statement, the U.S. Department of Defense said, "The purpose of this contract is to provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from the strategic level to the tactical edge."
Washington Examiner
Lina Khan's FTC war on gaming
Even before she took the job as the Federal Trade Commission's new chairwoman, Lina Khan had her sights set on Big Tech. But few expected her to block tech companies from buying into gaming. This summer, the Federal Trade Commission sued Meta to block a deal to purchase virtual reality...
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making bets on brain interface company Synchron as Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces controversy and a federal investigation
Synchron's investment win comes as Musk's Neuralink faces a federal probe into its animal-testing practices that could set it back.
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
CNET
Microsoft Tells FTC Its $69B Activision Deal Won't Harm Competition
Microsoft on Thursday filed a response to a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit aiming to block its $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, arguing that it won't hurt competition in the video game industry. The FTC said earlier this month in its lawsuit challenging the acquisition that the software giant will...
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
Elon Musk told Twitter employees they have to start working exclusively at the company's San Francisco headquarters
Musk sent an email to staff on Wednesday directing all employees who could "reasonably" be at the San Francisco headquarters to come in.
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to agree on one thing: Apple's control over apps is 'problematic'
Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple and appeared to side with Elon Musk over the company's control over the App Store on Wednesday.
Twitter alternatives that got traction after Elon Musk takeover are suddenly seeing downloads plunge. Which has staying power and who is the next Clubhouse?
Emerging rivals include Mastadon, Hive Social, Counter Social, Post.News, Spoutible, and Jack Dorsey's upcoming Bluesky.
Washington Examiner
FTC sues Microsoft to stop $68.7 billion acquisition of Call of Duty developer
The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop Microsoft from acquiring the developer of Call of Duty, the most significant attempt yet by the Lina Khan-led agency to hold up tech mergers. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The two...
game-news24.com
Microsoft says a lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard is unconstitutional
Even in the contemplative Christmas season, the news about Microsofts acquisition of Activision Blizzard, worth 69,8 milliards, never ends. For example, but in case of the king’s approach to the games, Sony in particular uses unfair methods to prevent a merger. Apparently it’s been successful, because it has been clear for a few weeks that the FTC would like to block the deal in the United States and file a lawsuit. Of course, Microsoft didn’t put up with that and returned it in a 36-page reply, in which they suggested that, among other things, the planned lawsuit by the FTC was unconstitutional. What exactly happened?
New York Post
Oldest weapon heads ever found in US hint at prehistoric ties with Asia
This “razor sharp” discovery points to new evidence of America’s earliest encounters with Asia. Archaeologists in Idaho have unearthed 13 projectile points that date back roughly 15,700 years — making them the oldest weapon heads ever documented in the Americas, according to a new study published in the journal Science Advances. Similar stone points found at the same site, on traditional Nez Percé land, are still about 2,300 years younger than this latest cache of weapon heads. “These discoveries add very important details about what the archaeological record of the earliest peoples of the Americas looks like,” said Oregon State University...
Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% - Bloomberg News
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) revenue is set to reduce to half this year, Bloomberg News reported, citing an interview with chief executive officer Brian Armstrong.
TikTok owner ByteDance reportedly confirmed employees in US and China accessed the user data of some US citizens, including 2 journalists
TikTok has previously said the app has "never been used to 'target' any members of the U.S. government, activists, public figures or journalists."
