Tech stocks will jump 20% in 2023 by dodging Fed headwinds after this year's 'horror show,' Wedbush says
Tech stocks are at "great entry levels" for long-term investors after Apple, Amazon and other behemoths suffered big losses in 2022, Wedbush said.
France 24
'Overwhelmed': China's stretched health system grapples with soaring Covid cases
Over the past few days, the emergency rooms of Shanghai hospitals have been overwhelmed as coronavirus cases soar after the Chinese Communist Party reversed its restrictive "zero-Covid" policy. Official estimates indicate that some 250 million people, almost a fifth of the Chinese population, caught Covid in the first 20 days of December. FRANCE 24 reports.
