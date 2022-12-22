ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Overwhelmed': China's stretched health system grapples with soaring Covid cases

Over the past few days, the emergency rooms of Shanghai hospitals have been overwhelmed as coronavirus cases soar after the Chinese Communist Party reversed its restrictive "zero-Covid" policy. Official estimates indicate that some 250 million people, almost a fifth of the Chinese population, caught Covid in the first 20 days of December. FRANCE 24 reports.

