KRDO
Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. The Bears also placed cornerback Kindle Vildor on injured reserve because of an ankle issue and activated running back Khalil Herbert, who missed four games with a hip injury.
KRDO
Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley threw a first-half touchdown pass, and the Baltimore defense kept the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 victory that ended up assuring a playoff spot for the Ravens. About a half-hour after Baltimore took care of the Falcons, New England lost to Cincinnati to put the Ravens in the playoffs. The Ravens won for the second time in three games without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury. Gus Edwards ran for 99 yards and J.K. Dobbins rushed for 59 for Baltimore. Atlanta has lost four straight and was eliminated from playoff contention.
KRDO
Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven’t knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. Coach Ron Rivera says he will make the decision next week.
KRDO
Titans put RG Nate Davis on IR, activate LB Zach Cunningham
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed their second starting offensive lineman on injured reserve in as many days. Right guard Nate Davis has joined center Ben Jones on IR. The Titans at least got linebacker Zach Cunningham back from injured reserve. That keeps them at 19 players on IR. Cunningham had been on IR since Nov. 12 with an injured elbow. Cunningham has played in five games this season after being picked up off waivers a year ago from Houston. Now Cunningham will return in time to play against his old team Saturday.
KRDO
Aaron Donald unlikely to return this season, McVay says
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald is unlikely to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ defense this season. Donald will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain Sunday when the Rams host the Denver Broncos. Coach Sean McVay says his seven-time All-Pro lineman and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn’t expected to play in the final two meaningless games of the Rams’ disastrous Super Bowl title defense. The 31-year-old Donald had never missed a game due to injury in his NFL career before this disappointing end to his ninth season.
KRDO
Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg at the New York Jets. Smoot is tied for the team lead with five sacks. He made the announcement on social media one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. Smoot says “I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth.”
