Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Children’s hospitals form innovative affiliation to improve the health of a generation

This week, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced a partnership to improve access to specialized pediatric health services and child health outcomes in Louisiana. The affiliation begins a new and pivotal chapter where the two leading providers of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana will partner to improve the health of children.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon

Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
LOUISIANA STATE

