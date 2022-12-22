Read full article on original website
St. Tammany Tourist Commission approves $3.179 million budget for 2023
The St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission approved a $3.179 million budget for 2023 when the board gathered in Covington on Dec. 13 for its final meeting of the year. The amount is higher than the $2.65 million budgeted for 2022 but includes $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act...
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
John Bel Edwards says one GOP gubernatorial candidate is "extreme and partisan"
Gov. John Bel Edwards had something good to say about all the major Republicans who want his job — except one. “The most extreme and partisan — and extremely partisan person — that I know,” said Edwards, in an interview, about Attorney General Jeff Landry, the only Republican who has officially declared his candidacy at this point.
Louisiana's new data system for special education students is causing problems, teachers say
State lawmakers say they are being flooded with complaints from public school teachers over flaws in a new data system that is supposed to help special education students. "How do we correct this problem so that we as legislators won't be hearing from teachers from all over the state?" asked Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
St. Tammany Parish Council fires back in budget tussle with Parish President Mike Cooper
The St. Tammany Parish Council has fired back at Parish President Mike Cooper's veto of almost $11 million in spending on district maintenance projects that the council added to the parish's capital projects budget, saying that it won't serve as a rubber stamp for the administration. The two branches of...
Children’s hospitals form innovative affiliation to improve the health of a generation
This week, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced a partnership to improve access to specialized pediatric health services and child health outcomes in Louisiana. The affiliation begins a new and pivotal chapter where the two leading providers of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana will partner to improve the health of children.
After 4 recent suicides, St. Tammany coroner renews effort to reach those who need help
A significant uptick in suicides over the last few weeks has prompted the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to release a video ahead of the holiday weekend, urging those struggling in silence to seek help. Last week alone, the office said it handled four suicide cases. “This year we’ve...
Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon
Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
St. Tammany now boasts the DAD Project South - for dads, by dads
That’s the word Donald Williams III used to describe the role of a father in a child’s life. An engaged father is statistically a win for the family, he said, and children have better odds of succeeding when an active and engaging male role model is present in their lives.
Boil water advisory issued for entire west bank of St. John Parish and some east bank areas
St. John the Baptist Parish officials announced a boil water advisory for the entire west bank of the parish Christmas morning. By Sunday night, officials extended the advisory to include the east bank communities of Reserve, Garyville and Mt. Airy. Authorities said “numerous leaks and freezing conditions” had resulted in...
