KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
Americans for Prosperity urges attorney general to investigate Kansas open record requests
Americans for Prosperity Foundation-Kansas complained to attorney general about the state Department of Commerce's compliance with open records law.
Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources
Ferocity of wildfires in Kansas highlights the need for more prescribed burning of grasses and trees and a larger state investment in firefighting efforts.
lawrencekstimes.com
One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’
PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly announced this week Kansas has received nearly $5.7 million to expand broadband access, adoption, and affordability, from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Office. “Communities across the Kansas have enormous potential for a new chapter of innovation and...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: Kansas cattle on feed down 6 for November 2022
Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.33 million cattle on feed on December 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 6 percent from last year. Placements during November totaled 420,000 head, down 3 percent from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
WIBW
Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Kelly Issues Executive Order Lifting Certain Motor Carrier Restrictions to Expedite Winter Storm Relief
TOPEKA – As Kansas prepares for a severe winter storm, Governor Laura Kelly today issued Executive Order #22-09 to provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain restrictions...
KDOT requesting comments on STIP amendment
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the FFY 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp.
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
Midwest Energy advises of higher natural gas prices during storm
Winter Storm Elliott is bringing a nasty Christmas gift to western Kansas this year, with life-threatening cold temperatures and wind chills of -50 degrees and one to three inches of wind-blown snow. Under those conditions, electric and gas consumption will be higher than normal. Midwest Energy is advising customers that...
kfdi.com
Executive Order Issued Lifting Motor Carrier Restrictions to Expedite Weather Relief
Due to the inclement weather, Governor Kelly issued an Executive Order this week to provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain restrictions on motor carriers, such as some
bluevalleypost.com
Will Kansas’ food sales tax end in 2023? That’s up to lawmakers
Now, freshly reelected and frustrated with the deal she negotiated, Kelly wants to ditch the phaseout for a quicker and complete end to a tax that takes the biggest bites out of households with the least money. Food sales tax will drop to 4% on Jan. 1. Kelly says that's...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, December 24, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Canadian oil company TC Energy says it will soon resume pumping oil through Kansas, even as it continues cleanup from its biggest ever oil spill earlier this month. The U.S. Department of Transportation has given approval, though TC Energy says inspections and preparations are ongoing. It's still not clear what caused the Keystone's biggest spill ever on December 7th in north-central Kansas. Nearly 600,000 gallons spilled.
Kansas in state of emergency due to winter storm, governor signs executive order
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state. Executive Order #22-09 will provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain […]
Kansas Legislature asked to focus on life-and-death issues
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. What makes an ordinary person give up a Tuesday evening to wait in a barren meeting room for an hour or more – to speak to their Kansas Legislature senators and representatives for no more than two allotted minutes?
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
The World's Largest Ball of Twine - Kansas Roadside Attraction
World's Largest Ball of TwinePhoto byPhoto: World's Largest Ball of Twine. The World's Largest Ball of Twine is a unique Kansas roadside attraction. Located in Cawker City, it has received visitors from around the world.
Flooding causes damage at the C. L. Hoover Opera House
Junction City firefighters and C.L. Hoover Opera House personnel responded to that downtown building early Saturday morning in response to flooding. Among them was Opera House Co-Director Joe Markley. "We had major flooding happen in the main part of the Opera House. In fact water was flowing out the front doors, all three sets."
