Mid-Hudson News Network
Warrant issued for man with knife
LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County
CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault
SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two reported stabbed in Greenville
TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Grinch makes court appearance in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the Dutchess County Bar Association gathered for their annual holiday gathering and learned that the Grinch had recently been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. While most in the room knew the judge, the Hon. Tracy MacWhozie of Whoville (Dutchess County Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie), the true identity of the Grinch was not revealed until after the proceedings.
Saugerties man arrested after assault at local business
Saugerties police arrested Joseph M. Wilson, 30 of Saugerties on December 10. Wilson was allegedly involved in an incident where his accomplice assaulted business owners.
Poughkeepsie police catch two people after chase in connection to burglary
Officials say 21-year-old Cheyenne Pyatt-Brown and 18-year-old Jahquwez Davis-Brown were found at a nearby home on South Hamilton Street. The pair allegedly jumped off the porch and ran from the police. Officers then chased and arrested them.
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
Neglected Dog Found In Albany Was Left Locked Up, Severely Underweight, Police Say
By the time help arrived for a neglected dog found in the region, authorities said the animal was severely underweight and was suffering from multiple open sores on his body, including all four paws. The dog’s owner, 37-year-old Albany resident Robert Simmons, was arrested for animal cruelty Thursday, Dec. 22,...
Police: Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV
Saugerties police have arrested Edmund A. Drumm, 31 of Saugerties on December 20. Drumm was allegedly involved in stealing an ATV from someone's residence.
5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Kiryas Joel, Reports Say
A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel. Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school...
Police: Armed Robbery at Liquor Store in Liberty, NY Involving Teen
Police had to respond to a very scary situation that had unfolded. There's a lot of violence in the world and it just seems like it's getting worse. A terrible situation recently unfolded at a liquor store right in Hudson Valley and thankfully the police were able to help. What...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine
MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison
MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information
NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
WNYT
Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder
A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
Albany man admits to October break-in, assault
The Albany County District Attorney's Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman's foot and threatened her with a gun.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
WRGB
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
