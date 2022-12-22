ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Warrant issued for man with knife

LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
LIBERTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County

CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault

SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported stabbed in Greenville

TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
GREENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Grinch makes court appearance in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the Dutchess County Bar Association gathered for their annual holiday gathering and learned that the Grinch had recently been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. While most in the room knew the judge, the Hon. Tracy MacWhozie of Whoville (Dutchess County Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie), the true identity of the Grinch was not revealed until after the proceedings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail

MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine

MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
LIBERTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison

MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information

NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
NEWBURGH, NY
WNYT

Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder

A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gas station robbed in western Orange County

DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY

