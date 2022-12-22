Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam County executive-elect announces administrative appointments
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has announced key appointments to his incoming administration. The include Compton Spain as county attorney, Thomas Feighery as deputy commissioner of Highway and Facilities, John Tully as director of Purchasing, and Robert Lipton as Interim commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services.
wamc.org
A Q&A with incoming Poughkeepsie acting mayor Marc Nelson
In January, Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison will leave his post to assume his new role as State Senator from New York’s 39th District. City administrator Marc Nelson will be sworn in as acting mayor. Nelson joined the Rolison administration in 2016. He was appointed Finance Commissioner at a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Molinaro formally submits letter of resignation
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has formally submitted his letter of resignation to County Clerk Brad Kendall. Molinaro, who has been county executive for 11 years, is stepping down to become the congressman representing New York’s new 19th District. His resignation is efective 11:59 a.m. on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eachus squeaks by with Assembly win
GOSHEN – Democratic Assembly candidate Chris Eachus has been declared the winner in the State Assembly’s 99th District race defeating Republican Katherine Luciani by only eight votes. The district represents several Orange County towns and Stony Point in Rockland County. The tight race was decided only just last...
therealdeal.com
Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project
The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
Gov. Hochul announces pardons and sentence commutations for 13 people
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week she is granting clemency to 13 people convicted of crimes, including nine who have lived crime-free for years and four who are still serving prison time. The list did not include Poughkeepsie mother Nikki Addimando, who is still serving time for killing her alleged...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills
FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Deerly Departed: Hunter's Buck From Greene County Confiscated After Facebook Post
A New York hunter learned the hard way that if you’re going to break the rules, it’s probably best not to announce it on social media. Department of Environmental Conservation officers in Greene County were tipped off on Wednesday, Dec. 7, about a Facebook post showing a man with a deer that had been taken illegally, the department said.
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only About 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider, or wine enthusiast, or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Columbia County 911 emergency calls
Intersection of Route 9 and Wadsworth Rd, New Lebanon. Intersection of Beacon Hill Rd and Salls Rd, New Lebanon. Multiple Tree and wires down in road along Salls Rd. Fire Police requested to close the road due to flooring. Stuyvesant Falls FD responded mutual aid. FD in service 5:30 pm.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Santa enlists Poughkeepsie’s professional firefighters to counter elf shortage
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie professional firefighters, members of IAFF Local 596 answered an alarm from Santa this week. According to the jolly old man in the red suit, the manpower shortage has reached the North Pole and Santa needed members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department to help distribute gifts in the city.
kingstonthisweek.com
Opinion: Cornwall can expect a rocky year ahead with its unions
To anyone paying attention these past few months, this won’t be earth-shattering news— Cornwall can expect a bumpy road ahead on the labour-negotiations front with the unions representing its employees. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The unions...
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison
MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Chamber reveals “Best Places to Work” in advance of gala
MAYBROOK – Two businesses and a nonprofit organization in Orange County have been chosen as the “Best Places to Work” by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, which also has named talent recruiter and motivational speaker Donna Cornell as its Champion of the Chamber. All will be celebrated during the Chamber’s annual celebration, previously called the Snowball, but now renamed as the Chamber’s Choice Gala. It will be held at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2023, in West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.
Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville
A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
