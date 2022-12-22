ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam County executive-elect announces administrative appointments

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has announced key appointments to his incoming administration. The include Compton Spain as county attorney, Thomas Feighery as deputy commissioner of Highway and Facilities, John Tully as director of Purchasing, and Robert Lipton as Interim commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Services.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

A Q&A with incoming Poughkeepsie acting mayor Marc Nelson

In January, Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison will leave his post to assume his new role as State Senator from New York’s 39th District. City administrator Marc Nelson will be sworn in as acting mayor. Nelson joined the Rolison administration in 2016. He was appointed Finance Commissioner at a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Molinaro formally submits letter of resignation

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has formally submitted his letter of resignation to County Clerk Brad Kendall. Molinaro, who has been county executive for 11 years, is stepping down to become the congressman representing New York’s new 19th District. His resignation is efective 11:59 a.m. on...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eachus squeaks by with Assembly win

GOSHEN – Democratic Assembly candidate Chris Eachus has been declared the winner in the State Assembly’s 99th District race defeating Republican Katherine Luciani by only eight votes. The district represents several Orange County towns and Stony Point in Rockland County. The tight race was decided only just last...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project

The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Toll Brothers pays Town of Fishkill for outstanding bills

FISHKILL – Developer Toll Brothers has paid the Town of Fishkill the more than $352,000 it owned for water and sewer service. The payment satisfies outstanding bills owed to the town by the developer, based on an agreement approved earlier this year to bring to a close the long-standing issue over payment.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Columbia County 911 emergency calls

Intersection of Route 9 and Wadsworth Rd, New Lebanon. Intersection of Beacon Hill Rd and Salls Rd, New Lebanon. Multiple Tree and wires down in road along Salls Rd. Fire Police requested to close the road due to flooring. Stuyvesant Falls FD responded mutual aid. FD in service 5:30 pm.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Opinion: Cornwall can expect a rocky year ahead with its unions

To anyone paying attention these past few months, this won’t be earth-shattering news— Cornwall can expect a bumpy road ahead on the labour-negotiations front with the unions representing its employees. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The unions...
CORNWALL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison

MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Chamber reveals “Best Places to Work” in advance of gala

MAYBROOK – Two businesses and a nonprofit organization in Orange County have been chosen as the “Best Places to Work” by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, which also has named talent recruiter and motivational speaker Donna Cornell as its Champion of the Chamber. All will be celebrated during the Chamber’s annual celebration, previously called the Snowball, but now renamed as the Chamber’s Choice Gala. It will be held at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2023, in West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail

MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA

