WRAL
China's Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
CNN — China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world's second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
New York Post
Oldest weapon heads ever found in US hint at prehistoric ties with Asia
This “razor sharp” discovery points to new evidence of America’s earliest encounters with Asia. Archaeologists in Idaho have unearthed 13 projectile points that date back roughly 15,700 years — making them the oldest weapon heads ever documented in the Americas, according to a new study published in the journal Science Advances. Similar stone points found at the same site, on traditional Nez Percé land, are still about 2,300 years younger than this latest cache of weapon heads. “These discoveries add very important details about what the archaeological record of the earliest peoples of the Americas looks like,” said Oregon State University...
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter...
WRAL
Three Russian servicemen killed after drone shot down at air base inside Russia
CNN — Three Russian servicemen were killed Monday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the defense ministry. The incident took place at the Engels-2 military...
Is TikTok a safe platform for your children to be a part of?
Question: Should I be concerned about my kids using TikTok?Answer: Understanding the risks of any app or social media platform that your children use has become an essential parental responsibility, but TikTok poses some unique considerations. The central issue with TikTok for most privacy and security advocates is that it’s a Chinese-based company...
WRAL
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan's capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of information that...
WRAL
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
CNN — Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday. "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we...
WRAL
Taliban use water cannon on women protesting education order in Afghanistan
CNN — A group of women took to the streets in the city of Herat in Afghanistan on Saturday, protesting against a Taliban order this week suspending all female students from attending university in the country. Video footage circulating on social media showed Taliban officials using a water cannon...
WRAL
UK wages next year will be at their lowest level since 2006, report says
CNN — Brits hoping for a new-year salary bump to offset soaring food and energy costs may be disappointed. The average British worker's pay in 2023 is expected to fall back to 2006 levels once inflation is taken into account, according to PwC. Real wages, which factor in inflation, are expected to fall by as much as 3% in 2022 and another 2% in 2023, PwC has predicted in a report on the UK economy shared with CNN.
WRAL
In Christmas Address, Pope Bemoans ‘Grave Famine of Peace’
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis used his Christmas address from a balcony overlooking a crowded St. Peter’s Square on Sunday to call for “concrete gestures of solidarity” with besieged Ukrainians living through the holiday “in the dark and cold, far from their homes due to the devastation caused by 10 months of war.”
Ethiopia govt team in rebel Tigray after Nov 2 peace deal
A high-level Ethiopian team arrived Monday in the capital of rebel-held Tigray for a first official visit following a peace deal aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict. "We believe (the visit) is a milestone in the peace agreement to end the war in/on Tigray," Getachew said in a tweet.
North Korean drones breach South Korea airspace in ‘clear act of provocation’
South Korea said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated its air space.This is the first time since 2017 that North Korean drones entered its rival’s airspace.At the time, a suspected North Korean drone was found crashed in South Korea, after which military officials said that the drone photographed a US missile defence system in the South.In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday. One drone...
They put their lives on the line for America - then got deported. Now 94,000 veterans could finally come home
For Hector Barajas, it was a long and winding journey to become a full US citizen. Even a stint in the military didn’t seem to promise any guarantees. He came to the US with his family at the age of 7 from Zacatecas, Mexico, and was a US permanent resident. As a teenager, he joined the Army as soon as he could, seeking new opportunities.“I wanted to be a GI Joe, but also I wanted to serve my country,” he tells The Independent. “I wanted to get away from the environment I was growing up in. Compton, California, was...
