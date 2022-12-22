ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Perfumer Jo Malone says her sense of smell is as good as a labrador: ‘I could smell it was going to snow’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJwFE_0jr9dYCM00

Jo Malone , the perfumer behind the Jo Malone fragrance brand, has claimed that her sense of smell is so acute that she received the same scores as medical detection dogs in a smell test.

The businesswoman went so far as to claim that her nose could predict the weather and detected her husband’s illness before doctors confirmed what was wrong.

Speaking on the Big Fish podcast, Malone, 59, said: “You know the medical detection dogs that can smell epilepsy, diabetes or even Covid? I went to Milton Keynes and had my nose tested with the dogs… in the pen with all the golden Labradors and spaniels.

“I hit with the top three dogs, I could smell what they were smelling.” She added that she is nicknamed “bloodhound” at home for her exceptional sense of smell.

Malone, who sold her brand Jo Malone London to Estee Lauder in 1999 for millions of pounds, said the “interesting thing” about people with a heightened sense of smell “is we can say what it is we are smelling”.

She recalled her husband Gary Wilcox falling “very, very sick” several years ago and she “noticed there was this really strange smell down his neck on the adrenal”.

“It smelt like a dirty, wet moss smell and I could smell it really strongly, and we went to the doctor’s and the doctor said, ‘No you can’t’, and I said, ‘I can’,” Malone claimed.

“Anyway, a few months later he nearly died and he had adrenal failure.”

Wilcox, who is also Malone’s business partner, suffered from a condition that affected his adrenal glands and had to undergo treatment to control his cortisol levels.

In the podcast, which was released on Wednesday (21 December), Malone told host Spencer Matthews that she knew Britain would be blanketed in snow before it happened.

“I can create fragrance, but I also could smell it was going to snow a few days ago – something in the air,” she said.

Malone said her sense of smell is particularly attuned due to synaesthesia, which is a neurological condition that causes senses to cross over, creating associations between senses that do not normally correlate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cACqy_0jr9dYCM00

The perfumer is severely dyslexic and grew up in a council home in Bexleyheath, Kent. She left school at the age of 13 to care for her disabled mother.

Malone was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list in 2018 for her services to the British economy and the GREAT Britain campaign, which promoted British creativity and industry abroad.

She was initially awarded an MBE in 2008 for her services to the beauty industry.

In 2003, Malone was diagnosed with breast cancer and temporarily lost her sense of smell after undergoing chemotherapy. She was 38 at the time and was given nine months to live, she told Matthews.

She said: “I sat on my bed and I thought, ‘Jo, you’ve never listened to anybody in your life tell you what you should do, who you should be, why are you now going to believe that someone’s going to give you nine months? Go fight’.

After a year of treatment, her cancer was in remission and Malone’s sense of smell returned.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince George’s Christmas painting suggests he shares King’s artistic talent

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a festive picture painted by their nine-year-old son, Prince George, which indicates that the future king might share his grandfather’s artistic talent.William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, alongside the message “Happy Christmas!”Painting runs in the royal family, with the King known to have an artistic streak.Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022Charles has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.Earlier this year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours...
The Independent

George and Charlotte in full voice for Kate’s Christmas Eve carol service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte sang in full voice at their mother the Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol service, during which the late Queen’s memory was honoured.The future king and his younger sister held candles as they joined the congregation for the festive evening at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.George and Charlotte were among more than 1,800 people at the televised service, which aired on ITV1 on Christmas Eve and was narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones.Kate was seen at one point with a comforting arm around Charlotte’s shoulder, while the Prince of Wales placed a guiding hand on his son George’s...
The Independent

Victoria Beckham poses in ‘All I want for Christmas is David Beckham’ hoodie

Victoria Beckham has said that all her Christmas wishes have come true in the form of her husband, David Beckham.On Christmas day (25 December), the former Spice Girl posted photos of herself wearing a white hoodie with the slogan, “All I want for Christmas is David Beckham”. Victoria posted a photograph of her sitting on David’s lap as he hugged her tight. The former footballer wore a Santa hat on his head, a check-print fleecy shirt and herringbone wool trousers.Meanwhile, the fashion designer cut a more casual figure in her slogan hoodie and blue jeans.She wrote in her caption:...
The Independent

Voices: Dawn O’Porter: This is my Christmas wish

Is there anything as joyous as a child at Christmas? Indulgences exciting their little minds and tummies as their imaginations build them up to a day of gifts, good food, funny movies and family all around them. It’s a sight familiar across the world. Unless those children are refugees and separated from their families. These children won’t be treated to anything this Christmas. They will barely be treated as human.Instead, they will be detained in jail-like facilities, denied adequate healthcare and education, deprived of safe routes to be reunited with their families. And according to Human Rights Watch, often abused...
The Independent

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi wear matching Mugler gowns for Christmas

Kylie Jenner and her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster wore matching gowns designed by Mugler for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared videos and pictures of their coordinating outfits on social media as they were getting ready for the occasion.Jenner’s dress featured a low-cut neckline with beaded black lace around the bust and the hem, with a champagne-coloured bodice and a thigh-high split.Meanwhile, Stormi wore a similar champagne dress with a full skirt and the same beaded black lace over the bodice, with a one shoulder strap.Kylie, 25, posted the mirror selfie with her daughter on...
The Independent

7 joy-filled things every Boxing Day should include

While Christmas Day can be chock-full of gift-giving, church-going and feasting with family, Boxing Day is usually a less hectic affair, giving everyone a chance to rest and digest after the excesses of December 25.Marking the start of Twixtmas – that lazy limbo period in between Christmas and New Year – it’s a time for wholesome activities, festive treats and cocooning in your PJs.Here are seven mood-boosting ideas to bring joy to your Boxing Day…1. Wintry walk View this post on Instagram ...
The Independent

Mariah Carey reveals how she celebrates Christmas with 'Santa and his reindeer'

Mariah Carey has shared the magical way she spends Christmas time, and you'd expect no less from one of the festive season's most symbolic figures."I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer," the singer told W Magazine."I am not exaggerating-this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things."The 52-year-old also insists that Christmas still brings her 'joy' despite most of the focus being on her 11-year-old twins.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Follow Santa Claus on Norad tracker as he delivers presents around the worldMariah Carey and daughter Monroe perform special duet of ‘Away in a Manger’‘We need to open our arms’: Glen Hansard busks with Ukrainians on Christmas Eve
The Independent

Voices: I’m allergic to Christmas – I’ve been hospitalised five years in a row

For most families, putting up the decorations and tree in the run-up to Christmas is all part of the exciting build-up to the big day. But for someone like me, the beginning of the festive season can be the most dangerous time of year. A few bits of tinsel and a decorative garland might seem harmless, yet it could very well mean that I spend 25 December in a hospital bed instead of unwrapping presents in the morning with my family. I suffer from severe asthma, and Christmas trees and decorations are among my triggers. I only need to...
The Independent

Boxing Day sales 2022 – live: The best deals to shop at Dyson, Next, Pandora, Halfords and more

We see you there. Lounging on the sofa, belly full of turkey sandwiches, idly checking your phone for any good Boxing Day deals.Well you can stay right where you are, because our team of IndyBest experts are bringing the very best offers and discounts this Boxing Day directly to you. Our Boxing Day liveblog will be tracking deals on everything from AirPods and air fryers to clothing, technology, Nintendo Switch and more.If you’re in the market for a Boxing Day bargain from retailers like Argos, Amazon, John Lewis, Very, Boots and Currys, you’ll find something to catch your eye below.We’re here all day and we’ll be tirelessly updating this page with the latest Boxing Day deals as they pop up, as well as giving you tips and advice on how to avoid rubbish deals and misleading discounts. For more, check out our main guide to shopping the best deals this Boxing Day.Read more: The best air fryer deals in the Boxing Day salesSimba’s Boxing Day sale has landedThe best fashion deals in the Boxing Day salesThe best tech deals in the Boxing Day sales
The Independent

Boxing Day clothing deals 2022: Best fashion offers from H&M, New Look and John Lewis sales

And just like that, Christmas Day is over (audible sigh). This means it’s time for cold turkey, chocolate-log leftovers and – for those who know the festive deals drill – scouring the internet for the best Boxing Day deals.Like any other annual sale (such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day) the post-Christmas sales see countless big-name brands and retailers slicing sizeable chunks from their prices, with enticing deals on everything from tech and mattresses to home appliances and beauty products. While big-ticket purchases are bound to be popular, discounts on big-name fashion and jewellery labels are not to be missed...
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy