dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?
Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
u.today
2 Reasons Why SHIB Sell-off by Ethereum Whales Is Both Good and Bad
The size of Ethereum's top one hundred token holder position in Shiba Inu, SHIB, has decreased by the equivalent of $25.2 million in one month. The number of SHIB held by these crypto whales currently stands at 5.8 trillion tokens, which equates to $48.26 million and represents 2.22% of the total portfolio size.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] rises above $1,210 but is a year-end rally on the cards
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The technical indicators shed no light on the way forward for Ethereum. With lower liquidity in the market, quick moves to trigger a mass of stop-loss orders before...
cryptogazette.com
2023 Could Be A Big Year For Ethereum
It’s just been revealed that 2023 could be a big year for Ethereum. Check out the latest reports below. In a new Q&A update, Guy says that Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade, which will allow ETH to be unstaked, could make 2023 a big year for the project. He says...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Insider Says Smart Contracts Coming to the XRP Ledger
The former principal developer advocate at San Francisco-based payments firm Ripple is revealing that a key functionality is coming to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple insider Matt Hamilton responds to a claim made by an anonymous Twitter user that payments network XRP has no use case. According to Hamilton, XRP...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset
BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data
Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Bottom Predicts Incoming Rally for BTC – But There’s a Catch
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says a bounce is likely in sight for the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,900 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin to rally in the near term before BTC ignites another leg down toward his target below $16,000.
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
game-news24.com
It’s still complicated to pay in crypto, but Visa is preparing a revolution for Ethereum payments
News JVTech Paying in crypto remains complicated, but Visa is preparing for a revolution in Ethereum payment. In the years since the adoption of cryptocurrencies became mainstream, the industry has conquered the hearts of major companies of payment systems. Visa is even trying to collaborate with the world’s largest crypto firm.
