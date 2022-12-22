ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?

Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
u.today

2 Reasons Why SHIB Sell-off by Ethereum Whales Is Both Good and Bad

The size of Ethereum's top one hundred token holder position in Shiba Inu, SHIB, has decreased by the equivalent of $25.2 million in one month. The number of SHIB held by these crypto whales currently stands at 5.8 trillion tokens, which equates to $48.26 million and represents 2.22% of the total portfolio size.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH] rises above $1,210 but is a year-end rally on the cards

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The technical indicators shed no light on the way forward for Ethereum. With lower liquidity in the market, quick moves to trigger a mass of stop-loss orders before...
cryptogazette.com

2023 Could Be A Big Year For Ethereum

It’s just been revealed that 2023 could be a big year for Ethereum. Check out the latest reports below. In a new Q&A update, Guy says that Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade, which will allow ETH to be unstaked, could make 2023 a big year for the project. He says...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Insider Says Smart Contracts Coming to the XRP Ledger

The former principal developer advocate at San Francisco-based payments firm Ripple is revealing that a key functionality is coming to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple insider Matt Hamilton responds to a claim made by an anonymous Twitter user that payments network XRP has no use case. According to Hamilton, XRP...
zycrypto.com

Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
dailyhodl.com

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data

Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]

